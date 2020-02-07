Advertisement

A member of the Elgin service is buried in St. Charles later this month, more than 69 years after he was missing in the Korean War.

Army Master Sgt. Harold F. Drews was 21 when he was missing on December 12, 1950. He was killed in the Korean War and his remains were identified on November 5, the POW / MIA Accounting Agency said on Friday. He is buried in St. Charles on February 19.

Drews was assigned to the King Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. In December 1950, his unit was engaged in intense fighting with the Chinese people’s volunteer forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea for several days.

An army spokesman told the Daily Herald that Drews’ relatives do not want to make public comments. The funeral home St. Charles also declined to comment, citing the family’s wishes.

Drews was the son of Fred and Emma Drews of Elgin. He joined the army in July 1948 and was stationed in Japan for 18 months before going to Korea, a newspaper clipping said.

North Korea released a total of 55 cartons to the U.S. in July 2018, which are believed to contain the remains of American soldiers who were killed during the Korean War. The release came a month earlier after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

To identify Drews’ remains, the scientists used anthropological analysis, evidence, mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Drew’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. A rosette next to his name indicates that he was billed, the POW / MIA Accounting Agency said.

