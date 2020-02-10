Advertisement

Renee Zellweger was honored for her portrayal of Judy Garland as best actress at the Oscars. (Getty)

Renee Zellweger dedicated the late Judy Garland to her Oscar for Best Actress and honored her legacy of inclusiveness.

Zellweger received one of the evening’s highest awards for her work in Judy, which has been playing in the actor’s last years.

Accepting the Oscar, she said that “the past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us.”

She pointed out that although Garland was twice nominated, she never won an Oscar of her own (she was honored with a special youth Oscar in 1940).

“Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time,” said Zellweger.

“I am sure that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy, which began in our film set, and is also representative of the fact that her legacy of a unique state of emergency and inclusiveness and generosity of spirit exceeds any artistic achievement.

“Ms. Garland, you are definitely one of the heroes who unite and define us, and that is definitely for you. I am so grateful.”

Renee Zellweger explains Judy Garland’s strange appeal.

Since Judy’s release, Zellweger has been interested in celebrating Garland as an LGBT + icon.

In October 2019, she told PinkNews that she sees the Wizard of Oz as a crucial part of her legacy.

“It’s a journey back to yourself and self-actualization and realizing that you are actually enough – an attitude that ends up being shared by this group of outsiders who have found themselves and themselves,” she said.

“And that would be indelible, I think, in the eyes of a child who feels a little marginalized.”

The actress said she had seen herself as an ally since she was 17.

“I had a friend who wanted to change his name and his father was pretty cruel to him,” she said.

“I didn’t understand it because he was so special and so lovable that everyone could find reason to be nothing but proud of being related to him and wanting to celebrate him.”

