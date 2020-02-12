Hawaiian Electric said the use of renewable energy in 2019 increased compared to 2018 despite the unavailability of geothermal energy on the big island and the significantly lower production of wind energy.

Last year, Hawaiian Electric said it reached a 28.4% consolidated, renewable portfolio standard, surpassing 27% in 2018.

The state has set itself the goal of achieving a standard for sustainable portfolio – or production using renewable energy sources – of 100% by 2045. To stay on course, Hawaii must reach 30% by the end of 2020, 40% by the end of 2030, and 70% by the end of 2040.

“We are well on our way to achieving the 30% RPS by the end of 2020,” said Jim Alberts, senior vice president of business development and strategic planning, in a statement. “We received a major boost at the end of 2019 with the increase in solar energy on the grid and on the roof and we fully expect that Puna Geothermal Venture will be back online soon, so that would take us past 30 percent.”

An increase in photovoltaic systems on the roof and solar panels on a grid scale have helped Hawaiian Electric achieve this last year despite setbacks. Energy generated by renewable sources increased by 156,064 megawatt hours in 2019, an increase of 6.7% compared to the previous year.

Several other factors last year prevented that standard from being potentially higher than it could have been.

The Puna Geothermal Venture, which was closed due to damage during the Kilauea 2018 eruption, could not contribute to the consolidated RPS of Hawaiian Electric.

If Puna Geothermal Venture had worked as usual during 2019, it would have added an estimated 3.7 percentage points to the consolidated RPS of Hawaiian Electric. If it had been online, Hawaiian Electric says the island of Hawaii would have reached an estimated RPS of 65%.

Instead, the island of Hawaii registered 35% against 44%.

Puna Geothermal Venture hopes to complete the reconstruction of its facility and to resume its activities this year.

There was also a 13% decrease in wind energy production last year – a total of 527,887 megawatt hours, compared to 602,007 in 2018.

In addition, record temperatures led to a higher demand for electricity last summer, resulting in a fall in RPS, based on the amount of renewable energy used by customers as a percentage of total utility sales.

Nevertheless, Hawaiian Electric continued its push in the field of renewable energy last year and did well in Oahu and Maui County.

Oahu jumped to 25%, an increase from 22% last year. Three Clearway Energy solar installations – two in central Oahu and one on the North Shore of a total of 110 megawatts – were commissioned in September and November respectively. Hawaiian Electric’s 20-MW West Loch Solar Project in Ewa also went online in November.

Maui County achieved 41% RPS with its mix of solar, wind and biofuels, an increase of 38% in 2018.