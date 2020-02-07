Advertisement

Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Washington – Spokane Valley representative Matt Shea has filed two monuments in Washington that deal with extremist groups and measures that the President and Congress would like to see taken.

The House Joint Memorial 4017 demands that the Muslim Brotherhood and all individuals identified as non-accused co-conspirators in the 2008 Holy Land Foundation trial be designated terrorist organizations.

“The Society of Muslim Brothers is engaged in violent extremist activities around the world and has been identified as a terrorist organization throughout the Middle East,” Shea writes.

In House Joint Memorial 4018, Shea asks Congress and the president opens an investigation into several extremist organizations. Through the memorial, Shea wants the federal government to investigate the John Brown Gun Club, the Socialist Rifle Association, Redneck Revolt and Antifa organizations and their connections to “international terror and criminal investigations”.

“The John Brown Gun Club, the Socialist Rifle Association, Redneck Revolt, and organizations that identify as Antifa are trying to accomplish their mission not through peaceful counter-protest, but through violence, harassment, intimidation, vandalism, and other illegal activities,” writes Shea.

Shea’s memorial contains examples of extremist activities by the groups, including the publication of online training manuals and talk of armed insurrection.

Shea’s proposed law follows an investigative report accusing him of domestic terrorism and repeatedly calling for weapons against the US government.

Shortly after the report was released, Shea was removed from the house’s Republican caucus and position on the house’s environmental committee, while several elected leaders asked him to resign. Shea has repeatedly contested the results of the report.

Both of Shea’s proposals were forwarded to the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee. They would need to be approved at the Washington House and Senate before going to the President or Congress.

