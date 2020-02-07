Advertisement

As president Donald Trump and his government navigated the Ukraine saga at the heart of his recent deposition, the president was – not surprisingly – greatly helped by Fox News, whose programming has largely pushed the false story of the Trump government that the president was doing nothing wrong and Joe Biden is the one whose Ukrainian transactions actually deserve attention. While the president can always depend on hosts such as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson however, to support him, the network has long engaged a series of MAGA-friendly guests to push preferential claims from Trump, from the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to conservative lawyers Victoria Toensing and Joe di Genova. But these guys aren’t exactly reliable sources – and even Fox News knows.

The Daily Beast reported Thursday on the existence of an internal memo from Fox News, which focuses on the timeline of Ukraine and the wrong information around it – and emphatically criticizes several old Fox News guests who have spread these lies. The 162-page research briefing book, entitled “Ukraine, disinformation and the Trump administration” and written by Fox News senior political affairs specialist Bryan S. Murphy, “Openly Questions” about the credibility of Fox News guests Toensing, diGenova, Giuliani and former Hill columnist John Solomon, who has since become a Fox News contributor. The briefing book accuses Solomon – of which Media Matters noted in December that it has appeared on Fox more than 90 times since March – of spreading the smear campaign in Ukraine that was meant to denigrate Trump’s political rivals. “John Solomon played an indispensable role in the collection and domestic publication of elements of this disinformation campaign,” notes the briefing book.

The Fox News document was also not friendly to frequent guest Giuliani, the presidential lawyer whose quest to dig up harmful dirt in Ukraine for Trump is at the heart of the entire deposition. Murphy notes in the memo that Giuliani has a “high susceptibility to misinformation,” and emphasizes “the extended role of Rudy Giuliani and his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in spreading disinformation. “Also to the memo are the couple Toensing and diGenova, who worked with Giuliani on his crusade in Ukraine and represent the indicted Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, which served as one of the sources that fed information to Giuliani and Solomon. The lawyers, however, cleverly failed to notice these ties with Firtash in their frequent Fox News appearances that defended the president and discussed the oligarch. In the memo, Murphy asks his Fox News colleagues to reflect on the couple’s failure to disclose their conflict of interest, and suggests that Fox employees should focus on the “non-disclosure of financial motives and representation of Firtash while spreading false and misleading stories. “

In addition to openly targeting the network’s own guests as dispersitors of disinformation, the briefing book also includes current moments of Fox News coverage. Although the document broadens criticism of the media, it notes how “unnamed” media outlets played a role in “reinforcing disinformation stories from clearly unreliable sources and not disclosing conflicts by guests,” the Daily Beast reports that the timeline of the briefing book mainly focuses on appearances on Fox News. Hannity was, not surprisingly, a particularly frequent perpetrator, constantly referring to Solomon as a “investigative journalist” when the Hill explicitly labeled Solomon’s work as “opinion” and did not mention that Toensing and diGenova were working for Firtash when the couple was on his show to talk about a sworn statement on behalf of the oligarch.

Fox News claims that the briefing book has been wrongly characterized and tells the Daily Beast in a statement that the document “is nothing more than a comprehensive chronological record of what every person involved in the controversy in Ukraine was doing at any identifiable time, including following media appearances from major players who appeared on Fox News and in many other outlets. “” The 200-page document contains thousands of data points and the vast majority have no relationship with Fox News – instead it is now taken out of context and polarized to damage the network, ” Mitch Kweit, senior vice president of the Brain Room at Fox News, said in the statement.

