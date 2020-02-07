Advertisement

February 7, 2020, 9:25 a.m.

Erin Robinson

Paulette Jordan

IDAHO – Idaho’s Democrat, Paulette Jordan, is running for the US Senate.

The former governor candidate announced her campaign in an exclusive interview with HuffPost.com on Friday morning and is expected to fully launch her campaign later in the day.

Jordan is originally from Plummer and is a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. She served in the House of Representatives as a representative of the 5th legislative district before running for the governor. She was the first Indian to apply for this role.

She was the Democratic candidate in 2018, but lost to Republican Brad Little. She now hopes to replace Senator Jim Risch, who has held this position since 2008.

In an interview with HuffPost.com, Jordan said she considered Risch “punishable because he has no contact with Idahoans when it comes to priority issues such as affordable health care, good education, and the protection of public lands.”

Several other candidates have already announced their election campaigns, including Nancy Harris, Jim Vandermaas, Ray Writz, Travis Oler and Natalie Fleming. Risch has also indicated that he will run for a third term.

