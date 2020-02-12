Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Prince George may never be crowned king

The British monarchy can dissolve before Prince George even becomes king

The British monarchy will be in danger under the reign of Prince Charles, says a royal correspondent

Prince George is said to never be king, because when the time comes for him to be old, the British monarchy would already have dissolved.

In an article he wrote for The Statesman in 2013, former BBC correspondent Christopher Lee said it is only a matter of time before the British monarchy comes to an end.

It is possible that after Queen Elizabeth dies, the Commonwealth will suffer under the hands of Prince Charles. It is also possible for Canada and Australia to vote for republicanism, and other Commonwealth countries are also expected to follow. If this happens, Prince Charles has no choice but to give up the throne.

Lee also said that when the time comes for Prince William to become king, it is unlikely that he and Kate Middleton will still be seen as a relief by royal fans. By this time, the Duke of Cambridge will already be middle-aged.

And as for Prince George, he can be 60 years old when he becomes king.

“Based on similar actuarial evidence, George could be well into his sixties before he crowns – certainly in 60 years. Here is the earth in the debate about the future of royalties, “he said.

Lee added that the modern world is changing rapidly, where institutions that were previously dependent on the British monarchy are evolving and disappearing.

“In the next 60 years, that national identity and what matters will undergo the most radical change. The monarchy will simply go away with the ebb of that identity change. If this is the case, the tide will not turn to its advantage. The monarchy will have served its purpose and there will be no crown, not even a hollow one, for George to be impatient to wear, “he said.

But one source recently told Closer Weekly that Prince William and Middleton have been telling Prince George what his future role would be. But the royal couple does it in a way that would not overwhelm their son.

Pictured: Prince George waves as he leaves a car after attending his aunt’s wedding, Pippa Middleton, with James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Photo: Getty Images / Justin Tallis / AFP

