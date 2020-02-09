Advertisement

A reporter claimed on Sunday that a Pete Buttigieg employee pulled the press release from his cameraman after his team interviewed the supporters.

Jordan Chariton, StatusCoup’s journalist / CEO, shared his complaint on Twitter and apologized for the campaign after molesting his cameraman.

“After interviewing Pete Buttigieg supporters outside without any problems, one of his co-workers came to my cameraman (an African American) and tore off his press ID. I don’t think you should have an ID,” he wrote.

The outlet distinguishes itself as a progressive populist media company.

“I don’t even know how to describe it today,” he said in a video that described the incident as “bizarre, very trumpy.”

Chariton said he was recognized by the campaign for her New Hampshire events. He said that he and his cameraman left the event after being “harassed” by Buttigieg staff for interviewing supporters of his campaign.

“Pete Buttigieg owes an apology to my cinematographer Jamal Jones – his assistant put his hands on him and removed his press card without saying a word,” he wrote. “IMPORTANT: We had media ID cards for the event and checked in at the press counter.”

Chariton went live on Periscope and Twitch to talk about the incident in a two-hour interview with followers of his campaign.

“I think what we have just experienced is a really worrying sign … what we have just experienced as journalists is un-American,” he said. “If Pete Buttigieg’s campaign with journalists as president works like this, it’s a scary thought.”

Buttigieg has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s behavior towards reporters, calling it a threat to democracy.

At a December debate, Buttigieg said the following:

If the American president describes the unfavorable press coverage as a product of the “enemy of the people”, democracy will weaken around the world. Freedom of the press is weakening not only here at home, but all over the world. This is another reminder of what’s at stake, not just here at home, but for world history to bid that we win this election.

The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to a request from Breitbart News for comments on the incident.

Chariton admitted in the live video that he was a supporter of Bernie Sanders and described Buttigieg as a “neoliberal threat”.

“I’m not a robot journalist, I’m not a neutral party, I don’t support Pete Buttigieg, I personally support Bernie Sanders,” said Chariton.

