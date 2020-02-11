Advertisement

CHICAGO –

Actor Jussie Smollett is faced with new charges for reporting an attack that the Chicago authorities claim was organized to gain publicity, media reports reported on Tuesday.

The allegations include disorderly conduct, according to reports citing unidentified sources.

Smollett, who is black and gay, claimed he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019. Smollett was originally accused of disorderly behavior the following month for allegedly staging the attack and lied to investigators about it. The charges were withdrawn in March 2019 with little explanation, angry police officers and then Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Judge Michael Toomin, Cook County, appointed former US lawyer Dan Webb in August as special prosecutor to investigate why the charges were withdrawn. Webb was also accused of investigating whether Foxx’s phone calls with a family member of Smollett and an ex-assistant of former first lady Michelle Obama had unnecessarily influenced the decision to drop the indictment. Foxx moved away from the case but kept weighing.

Smollett told the police that he was walking home early on January 29, 2019, when two masked men approached him, made racist and homophobic insults, slapped him, and slapped his neck before fleeing. He said his attackers, of whom he was at least one white, told him that he was in “MAGA country” – a reference to US President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

A few weeks later, the authorities claimed that Smollett had paid two black friends US $ 3,500 to help him organize the attack because he was not satisfied with his salary as an “Empire” actor and wanted to boost publicity for his career.

