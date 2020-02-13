Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 3 along with Surface Pro 7 at its annual Surface event in October 2019. The new Surface Laptop was the first laptop from Microsoft to offer both Intel and AMD. The laptop was great overall and we really enjoyed it during our test.

However, it looks like the laptop has some flaws that were not primarily noticeable. According to various forum posts, Surface Laptop 3 appears to be suffering from a design flaw. Several users of Laptop 3 have reported seeing hairline cracks on the screen, which came as a surprise to them because the laptop was not dropped or handled in a way that could damage the screen.

I bought my Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch, model 1868) on December 28, 2019 (two weeks ago) in matt black. My device has been sitting carefully on my desk in the box since I bought it. It has not been dropped or damaged in any way. However, after setting it up, I noticed that the glass on the right side of the screen has a hairline crack. I’m not sure if it was there when I first took it out of the box because it’s hard to notice.

Another user wrote: “We have exactly the same problems here. Cracked across the upper right corner. My wife used the laptop less than 4 days at work and the cracker appeared. No other physical marks or scratches as she is very careful with all of her technology. Microsoft quotes $ 794 to replace it and asks me to take it to JB at the highpoint. “

Microsoft has not responded to the complaints, but some have speculated that this could be due to the aluminum case. Surface Laptop 3 was the first laptop from Microsoft to be offered in both the soft Alcantara version and the aluminum version. One user remarked, “When I close the screen, I can see where the crack begins, right on the edge of where the aluminum bezel for the keyboard is channeled. They align perfectly. “

Microsoft has not yet commented on the problem, but users find it difficult to get a replacement because Microsoft support classifies the cracks as physical damage that is not covered by the standard warranty. Unfortunately, there is no way to check the problem unless Microsoft takes the defective laptops and investigates the problem itself. At the moment, we recommend that you take extra care with your Surface Laptop 3.