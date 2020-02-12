Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Rep. Collins is called “selfish” because he was looking for a seat of the Senate

Georgia will have a special election in the fall and all candidates will take part in the vote

Republicans are afraid that a shared vote means a victory for the Democrats

Democrats only have to turn four senate seats to regain the majority

With an open Senate seat in Georgia, the Republicans had expected their appointed seated chair to find the seat this fall and to be cautious. It doesn’t go entirely according to plan, but as soon as Rep Doug Collins, R-Ga., Threw his hat in the ring.

Senary Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., Who was confronted with health problems, announced that he would resign in December. He was replaced by Senator Kelly Loeffer, R-Ga., Who was appointed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Kemp took over Collins, despite being personally recommended as a replacement by President Donald Trump.

Since then, Collins announced that he was not looking for re-election to the house. At the time, speculation became clear whether he intended to join the Trump government or prosecute the Senate.

A sharp gap has arisen between Georgia Republicans with regard to Collins and Loeffer. Collins’ bid for the Senate has been thoroughly condemned by a few large conservative groups, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee, or NRSC, which the congressman has called “selfish.” They warn that his campaign could eventually undermine the Senate republicans.

NRSC director Kevin McLaughlin told CNN that “Collins is all Georgians hate about Washington. He is a swamp animal that claims to be conservative. “He hoped Collins” does the right thing and runs away from this bad decision. Otherwise voters will make it for him. “

Dan McLagan, a Collins spokesperson, said the NRSC is bending backwards to undermine the Collins campaign. “They try to stop every competition. The NRSC threatens suppliers, calls their customers and pressures them not to cooperate with us, “McLagan said.

Because Georgians will vote in a special election in November – while skipping the party proposal process – all candidates will be added to the vote. To win, however, a single candidate must claim more than 50 percent of the votes; if that does not happen, a second round of voting will take place in January.

Because both Collins and Loeffer will appear at the vote, the Republicans fear that it will split the vote while opening the door for a Democratic challenger to claim the seat. There is also concern that Republican battles will influence the re-election campaign for Senator David Perdue, R-Ga.

With both Senate seats in Georgia at risk, Republicans are concerned that Democrats can successfully win one or both – Democrats only have to fold four seats to get a majority in the Senate.

Georgian legislature Doug Collins, the ranking of Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee, accused Democrats of accusing President Donald Trump on the basis of ‘disputed facts’ Photo: AFP / Olivier Douliery

