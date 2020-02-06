Advertisement

House Republicans are planning a full-scale offensive to support the agenda that President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

Starting with a move by Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) on Thursday, Republicans will propose laws and other measures to support the American successes that Trump set out in his historic speech on Tuesday evening.

Riggleman presented a resolution for Congress in support of Trump’s “Best is Yet to Come” policy on Thursday, which explicitly highlights the Trump vision set out in SOTU.

“Support for guidelines that are part of the” The best is yet to come “blueprint that President Trump outlined during his historic, optimistic speech on the state of the Union,” the resolution said, citing several passages from Trump’s speech ,

The resolution says in part:

While President Trump noted on February 4, 2020, “Unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans have reached the lowest levels in history. African-American youth unemployment has reached an all-time low. “

It continues and quotes several lines directly from the SOTU address, including: Millions of Americans who are getting rid of food stamps; Jobs and investments “that flow into 9,000 previously neglected neighborhoods thanks to the opportunity zones” the government’s promise to fight against socialism and freedom; the vow to “build an inclusive society” by “ensuring that every young American receives a great education and has the opportunity to achieve the American dream”; management’s commitment to the One Trillion Trees Initiative; the end of the official release of illegal immigrants; and the government’s commitment to safeguarding religious freedom and the “constitutional right to pray in public schools,” among other examples.

The resolution calls on Congress to support policies “that further expand the booming economic growth outlined by President Trump in his speech on the state of the Union” and the political blueprint “The best is yet to come” for the people of the United States support outlined in the SOTU.

“This agenda is an optimistic plan to continue the record-breaking economic growth and find solutions to problems that all American citizens have,” said Riggleman on Thursday on the House Floor.

“It is imperative that Congress make progress and support this agenda like I do,” he added.

“With an unemployment rate of 3.5%, it is clear that the economic policy implemented by the president is working. The blueprint” The best is yet to come “will continue this growth.”

I am proud to work with @POTUS and @HouseGOP to advance these guidelines.https: //t.co/nXp4W2jimM

– Congressman Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) February 6, 2020

“(It is) an agenda that drastically lowers prescription drugs and increases wages for hard-working Americans. An agenda that builds an inclusive society and ensures that every young American has the opportunity to achieve the American dream,” he continued and referred to the historically low national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.

“It is clear that the economic policy implemented by the president works. The blueprint “The best is yet to come” will continue and build on this growth, “said Riggleman.

“The American economy is stronger than ever, and we should work to continue this growth,” he added.

By presenting the previous question on Thursday, the House Democrats effectively rejected the resolution’s examination and made it clear on Tuesday evening that despite the successes of Americans in various political areas, they intend to continue their historical opposition to Trump and his agenda due to personal hostility.

“President Trump made an incredible speech with political goals that could unite the country and strengthen our economy, and the House Republicans want to help him achieve those goals,” a house GOP advisor said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“Everyone in America needs to understand that the Democrats from districts where President Trump has won continuously vote for the AOC and Pelosi agenda instead of supporting our President,” added the adjutant.

The Democrats’ recent and most serious attempts to undercut Trump – the move to accuse him – failed in a great way in the U.S. Senate the day after his SOTU address. The Senate voted significantly to exempt the President from any allegations by Parliament that had accused him of abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.

Less than a year after the November elections, Republicans in the House of Representatives are stepping up their efforts to compare support for the Trump agenda with the socialist vision of the Democrats. In the coming weeks and months, the GOP will make extensive efforts to differentiate itself from what President Trump calls the “do-nothing democrats” and various laws to support tenants of the “Best is Yet to Come” offer blueprint in the coming weeks.

The GOP will have to get 18 seats back from the Democrats in this year’s congressional elections in order to win back the house majority from Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democrats. There are currently 30 districts represented by Democrats that Trump won in 2016, and another 20 districts that Republicans believe are competitive in this cycle.

Focusing on political solutions for Americans – like the President – could help Republicans align their efforts to help the country with Democrats’ efforts to achieve economic and other successes for partisan voters despite Trump undermine.

