Apex Legends Season 4 started on Tuesday with a new Battle Pass, but does not include skins for the new legend called Revenant. To close this gap, Respawn and Amazon have signed a new Twitch Prime Loot partnership. The following describes how to get the Gilded Rose Revenant skin as a free and paid subscriber.

Respawn Entertainment / EA

The best way to get Twitch Prime is to open an Amazon Prime account. Many of you probably already have one, or know someone who does. Otherwise, a free 30-day trial version is available here. However, please note that a credit card is required to register and you must manually cancel the trial before the 30-day period to avoid debiting. Assuming you have an Amazon Prime and Twitch account. Here’s how to claim your Gilded Rose skin.

Navigate to the Apex Legends Twitch Prime Loot page. Click the Claim Now button above the Gilded Rose Revenant graphic. Next, sign in with your Amazon Prime and Twitch credentials. If you’re already signed in to one or both of your previous visits, you may be able to skip this step. After logging in, you may be directed back to the loot page. From here, click Next. Authorize your country of residence and click on it to continue. Click “Claim Now” a third time. This time you will be asked to “link loot accounts”. Do this. On the next page, click the Authorize button. Sign in with your EA Origin credentials when prompted. If you don’t know them, go to the Origin website and follow the “Forgot your password” troubleshooting steps to restore the details. If you get stuck, try using the same credentials that you normally use for Xbox Live or PlayStation Network. You will be redirected to another page. Press the button labeled “Yes, Link”. Once the link is successful, open Apex Legends on the platform of your choice. You will get the message “Grab this new rosy Revenant skin, exclusive to Twitch Prime members. Unlike regular flowers, these will never die! If you could say the same for the rest of the legends. Dress up your Valentine’s Day.” Best day and blow them the kiss of death. “

The Gilded Rose Skin for Revenant is the third in a series of Twitch Prime Loot that have appeared in Apex Legends in the past few months. The same method can be used to claim the Cyber ​​Attack skin for Crypto and Caustic’s Geometric Anomaly. There will probably be another Twitch Prime Loot Skin for Apex Legends sometime in March. This neat Valentine’s Day skin is just the beginning when it comes to Respawn’s plans for the holiday of love. Leaks indicate that special sign-up awards and voice prompts will be available in the game in the next few days.

Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The Gilded Rose Revenant skin can be claimed in the same way on all platforms.

