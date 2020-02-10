Advertisement

CDC VIA ASSOCIATED PERS An illustration of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Hawaii health officials are now following 26 people who have been to China for the corona virus in the last 14 days.

The Centers for Disease Control have informed state health officials that a Hawaiian resident who has visited Hubei Province in China has returned home and will stay in Pearl Harbor for 14 days in Pearl Harbor.

The resident is healthy and has collaborated with health officials in mandatory quarantine at Honolulu airport. The resident is being transported to Pearl Harbor today.

In addition, public health officials are now monitoring 26 people who have been to China for coronavirus in the last 14 days.

Although there are no confirmed Hawaiian cases of the disease that have killed more than 900 – nearly 100 dead in the last 24 hours – more than two dozen people are in “self-quarantine” under public health supervision, which means calling the Department of Health Workers , texting or video conferencing the people several times a day and can check on the spot if they stay away from the public.

The individuals have no symptoms and no tests had to be performed, Lt said. Gov. Josh Green, who is acting governor this week, while Gov. David Ige attends the National Governors Association.

In addition, travelers who have been in the province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak in China for the past two weeks or are considered to be at high risk, should be quarantined in dormitories in a military-based facility in Pearl Harbor for 14 days.

Meanwhile, two asylum seekers from China who tried to flee the deadly virus, also known as 2019-nCoV, were detained at the airport by US immigration and customs enforcement after attempting to enter Hawaii.

Honolulu is one of 11 airports where all flights from China to the USA are routed, although direct flights from China to Hawaii have been suspended.

The US declared a public health emergency due to the outbreak in China, imposing a temporary ban on foreign nationals who have recently traveled to the country – unlike close relatives of US citizens and permanent residents.

