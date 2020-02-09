Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg maintained his razor-thin lead with the esteemed national delegates that will be awarded in the Iowa Caucuses on Sunday evening, according to the recent Iowa Democratic Party publication. Bernie Sanders followed closely behind while maintaining his leadership in the “referendum” or the final realignment.

According to estimates by the Iowa Democratic Party and CBS News, Buttigieg received 14 delegates, Sanders 12, Elizabeth Warren 8, Joe Biden 6 and Amy Klobuchar 1.

A Sanders representative told CBS News that the campaign would ask for resettlement in some areas. All Rekanvass or recount requests must be received by 1:00 p.m. on Monday. ET.

Advertisement

2020 Democratic primary & caucuses

More

More in 2020 Democratic Primaries & Caucuses

According to the party rules, a Recanvass would be a “manual check” of the mathematical worksheets from the districts in order to compare them with the publicly reported numbers. This can be done both in individual districts and nationwide.

A recount would include a “hand count and check” of preference cards, which participants filled in to show which candidate they helped with the first and second targeting to ensure that the results were properly weighted.

National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez called on Thursday for another review because “there have been issues with the implementation of the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results.” But the State party said that only a campaign could ask for a Recanvass.

The results released on Sunday were released after the Iowa Democratic Party reviewed 95 inconsistency reports in the public data of campaigns and district party leaders. Fifty-five counties were updated as a result of the review, while 36 counties matched the information on the corresponding spreadsheets completed in each district district to show how many delegates each candidate won. The remaining requests were duplicates.

Bugs have been reported in some areas on social media and campaigns since Tuesday. On Saturday evening, CBS News received a copy of a memo that Iowa Democratic Party leader Troy Price sent to the Democratic leaders from the party’s lawyer, explaining why erroneous spreadsheets cannot be changed.

The state democratic party said on Sunday that it had received many reports of questionable data in the past few days. Some of the most frequently asked questions related to areas showing that a larger number of people participated in the second orientation than in the first.

An analysis by CBS News on Thursday showed that more than 70 counties showed this when 97% of the district reports were collected. It was not immediately clear whether this affected the total number of state delegates. The Iowa Democratic Party said on Sunday that it was up to the chairperson to determine whether people did not take part in the first targeting but were still selecting a candidate for the second targeting.

This is a breaking story. It is being updated.

Advertisement