New Delhi: The results of the 70-seat general election in Delhi are expected today, with the counting of votes to begin at 8:00 a.m.

Election officials vote which of the 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women – will attend the next meeting.

According to polls, the incumbent AAP government led by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which won 67 seats in the last election, has won a large majority. The BJP, which currently has only three seats, led a campaign focused on Shaheen Bagh with the hope of regaining power in the city-state after two decades.

The congress, which had held power for three consecutive terms since 1998, was largely absent from the ring. Every seat the party wins is an improvement since the party closed a gap in 2015. The exit polls predicted that the party will only win two seats.

The majority are 36 seats.

The election commission has set up strong rooms throughout the city in which the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored under a three-layer security ring, Delhi boss Ranbir Singh told PTI.

According to the election commission, the total turnout was 62.59 percent, five percent less than in the 2015 parliamentary elections.

Here are the live updates:

07.02 a.m .: Security was graded on Monday evening to ensure that the vote count went smoothly. The three-tier security service consists of an innermost layer near the security rooms, which is made up of paramilitaries, followed by armed police and then police personnel, who form the outermost layer.

Security personnel arrive at Atal Adarsh ​​Bengali Girls Secondary School, one of the counting centers for the Assembly PTI surveys in Delhi6:50 a.m .: Delhi election officials say that there are 33 observers counting.

06:45: The Delhi traffic police have announced that traffic on Muni Maya Ram Marg near the Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both lanes) remains blocked due to vote counts.

06:44 am: AAP candidates Amanatullah Khan and Praveen Kumar gathered early in the morning at the Meerabai Institute of Technology in Maharanibagh, the designated “strong room” where EVMs are stored.

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Praveen Kumar, candidate for Amanatullah Khan and Jangpura, gathers in front of the Meerabai Institute of Technology in Maharanibagh, the designated “Strong Room” for storing EVMs used in #DelhiAssemblyPolls. The votes are counted today. pic.twitter.com/s2PuWY9ThC

– ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

06:35: Delhi election officials say there will be 33 counting observers.

6:30 a.m .: The counting centers are located in the 11 districts – CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology in South East Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.

