New Delhi: Retail inflation rose to over five and a half years high of 7.59 percent in January, reflecting persistently high prices for vegetables, legumes, and high-protein meat and fish. This was shown by government data on Wednesday.

Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 7.35 percent in December 2019. It was 1.97 percent in January 2019.

The previous high was in May 2014 when CPI-based inflation was 8.33 percent.

Total food inflation was 13.63 percent in January this year, slightly below 14.19 percent in the previous month. This was shown by the data published by the National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation.

However, food inflation contracted to 2.24 percent in January 2019.

Vegetable inflation rose to 50.19 percent in January this year, while it rose to 16.71 percent for legumes and products.

For protein-rich products, meat and fish prices rose 10.50 percent during the month, while egg prices were 10.41 percent higher than in the same period last year.

The food and beverage category reported inflation pressures of 11.79 percent.

Housing construction was 4.20 percent more expensive in January 2020, while inflation pressure for fuel and light was 3.66 percent.

“Internals in food inflation are worrying as there is a widespread increase in categories that tend to be sticky, such as: B. proteins, and vegetable inflation has fallen less than expected.

“In addition, the relatively broad rise in core inflation to 4.1 percent in January 2020 is a matter of concern due to various services,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

Nayar added that regardless of the level of retail inflation, RBI’s stance on monetary policy is likely to remain accommodative as long as the MPC views the output gap as negative. “The timing and extent of the next rate cut will depend on how quickly inflation appears to return to 4 percent.”

Rahul Gupta, Head of Research (Currency) at Emkay Global Financial Services, said: “It is the second consecutive month that the CPI has exceeded the upper limit of RBI’s inflation target. If inflation remains above 6 percent, we won’t. I don’t expect RBI (Reserve Bank of India) to lower interest rates or change its accommodative policy stance, “she said.

