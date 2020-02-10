Advertisement

Renting clothes can be the future of fashion – or it can just be a whim.

But traditional retailers can no longer afford to wait on the sidelines to find out. That’s why more and more customers are offering the option of renting clothes for a monthly fee instead of buying them. Bloomingdale’s, Banana Republic and Urban Outfitters are the newest to offer the services. Even shoe chain Designer Brands says it is considering launching a shoe rental service.

Now a thriving $ 1 billion venture, the clothing industry is expected to reach $ 2.5 billion by 2023, according to GlobalData research firm. Combined with resale, it will represent 13% of the total US $ 360 billion clothing market within the decade, compared to 7.3% today.

Clothing rental is another part of the sharing economy, where customers – especially those in their twenties and thirties – are less interested in owning or making large investments, yet still want access to different brands and services, says Steve Barr, leader of the consumer market at PwC.

“You no longer have to go into the myth of continuous consumption and that there is pride in wearing something as opposed to pride in owning something,” said Jennifer Hyman, CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway, that in 2009, the business model pioneered that many retailers are now trying to replicate.

For clothing retailers, rental offers a glimmer of hope at a time when they are dealing with mountains of unsold goods that often have to be discounted. Several companies have already entered the second-hand sector – another popular trend in the sharing economy led by companies such as The Real Real and ThredUp.

J.C. For example, Penney and Macy’s have partnered with ThredUp to sell softly worn clothing at a few dozen locations. Nordstrom tests the resale in his wife’s flagship store in Manhattan and online.

Many in the industry consider these necessary steps when clothing retailers see their fortunes erode. Together with department stores, they expect revenues to fall by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, compared to a 5.7% decrease for the total retail sector, according to research firm Retail Metrics LLC. Last year, clothing retailers accounted for too large a share of private bankruptcies, according to a recent report from consulting firm AlixPartners.

“Clothing stores have to deal with pressure on multiple fronts,” said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics. “Heavy promotions, chronic traffic is falling, investments in e-commerce. And now they also have rental and resale services. The rental market is small, but it is growing and they have to invest in it. “

Christine Hunsicker, CEO and founder of CaaStle, a startup that manages inventory and shipping for retailers, says rental services have an operating result of 20% to 25% compared to just 5% for traditional retailers. Last year, Hunsicker retail customers saw the total spending on both renting and buying being twice as high on average for each customer.

But unlike Rent the Runway, a dedicated rental service for high-quality designer clothing, the economy presents major challenges to traditional retailers – from marketing to dry cleaning and shipping, in addition to performing their normal daily activities.

About a dozen retailers, including Banana Republic and Bloomingdale, have left it to CaaStle to handle logistics. But Urban Outfitters, with which shoppers can rent their brands, as well as external labels such as Reebok and Levi, do it all alone – a formidable task.

“(Retailers) are very used to marketing products, not services, so it is a challenge to know which customers we should post and how often,” Hunsicker said.

Some experts wonder if it would even make sense for cheaper clothing chains to get into the rental industry because customers can simply buy used clothing or get it at a deep discount. It is also possible that the clothing does not hold up well after wearing several times, says Rod Sides of Deloitte LLP.

Elizabeth Kashin, 53, from Indianapolis, said he tried the Nuuly rental service from Urban Outfitter last month. She has never received her package with six items, but has nevertheless been charged. After contacting customer service via social media, she received a different package, but said the clothes did not look clean.

“I can go to a thrift store to get a better experience,” she said.

Urban Outfitters said it constantly listens to feedback so that it “can make the experience even better for Nuuly’s subscribers.” It says it is on schedule to have 50,000 subscribers in the first 12 months of use.

Retailers also face the same challenges that Rent the Runway still has as a dog. Consumers complain about spotty customer service and a lot of extra costs. For example, Rent the Runway charges $ 50 for each day that a customer returns an item late, up to double the retail value of that item.

There is also the issue of too few locations to return rented items. Retail expert Melissa Gonzalez says retailers should have kiosks in their stores in major cities, but most don’t have it now and shoppers must drop their clothing bags at a UPS or post office. Rent the Runway has five stores and almost 50 drop-off locations.

Rent the Runway itself has had to adapt to an increasingly demanding customer. It started with special casual clothing, but its customers now rent out more than 120 days per year on average. The New York-based company launched children’s clothing last year and later unveiled pillows and other home accessories through a partnership with the West Elm home furnishings store.

Vara Pikor, a 26-year-old insurance broker from Manhattan who uses Rent the Runway for many of her clothing needs, says she is addicted.

“This can be my eternal habit,” she said. “I have fewer things in my house.”

The long-term outlook for Rent the Runway is still unknown. The company plans to go to the stock exchange, but there is no clear timetable. In 2016, it announced that it was profitable, but a spokeswoman declined to comment whether it still is today.

Yet retailers continue to follow her lead and hope to end up in a better place.

