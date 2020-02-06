Advertisement

“BIRDS OF PREY”

***

(R, 1:49)

Advertisement

The best that came out of 2016’s much-discussed DC anti-hero team-up “Suicide Squad” was Margot Robbie’s inspired version of Harley Quinn, the self-proclaimed “Joker’s girl” and quirky chaos clown.

Robbie’s Qubie, with her colorful tails and baseball bat, immediately became an icon, an eternal Halloween costume that overshadowed even her lesser half, Jared Leto’s heavily tattooed Joker. But enough about him; the Joker is so 2019. 2020 is the year of Harley Quinn. And in the wake of her breakup, she’s back and better than ever with a brand new girl gang in the brilliant, neck-breaking “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

Director Cathy Yan floats with her stylish second-year film, which is colorful, campy and cheerfully cheeky, a perfect reflection of Harley herself. Robbie tears, as usual, into the role with a bored flurry that is just childish and loose. With her Betty Boop accent, crazy wardrobe and bat facility, Harley is a sympathetic psychopath. It is impossible not to take root for her, even if she reduces chemical factories to clouds of rainbow-colored smoke, cheerfully drops hordes of police with shotgun explosions of glitter and destroys bad guys with high spades in the face. Robbie turns Harley into a bedevile, seductive anti-hero, not just a crazy ex-girlfriend.

“Birds of Prey” is also the cinematic introduction to the other birds in the herd, the beloved cartoon characters Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), styled as a bouncing blast exploitation queen, and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a mysterious yet neurotic killer on the way to revenge. Together with the renegade police officer Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and the precocious pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), this is Harley’s new girl gang, playing together against the sinister Roman Sionis, also known as Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Although Harley usually prefers crime rather than fighting it, she makes an exception for these girls (and the guy).

The script by Christina Hodson is a silly, irreverent roller coaster ride, the story is passed on in a loop-shaped, loop-shaped, non-linear way through the hyperactive narrative style of Harley. She bounces back and forth through time, takes a few tangent lines to become poetic about the beauty of a bodega bacon, egg and cheese sandwich (related), lists each of her enemies and their grievances with her and enjoys the memories from some of her best butt kickings. She clearly sees herself as Gotham’s own “Atomic Blonde” and the striking battle choreography proves that she is.

The action scenes are breathtaking ballistic and bruises. If it seems like Harley could take John Wick into a fight, it’s because she can: “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski consulted on some fighting sequences. Shot by Matthew Libatique, the action is crunchy clean between all the glitters, smoke and rotting carnival rides.

“Birds of Prey” is a circus for the senses, but the performances give the film its heart and humor. Every artist knows which film they are in, with the winking, wild performance of Robbie that creates a safe space for experimentation. The miraculously powerful Smollett-Bell is an outbreak, but Ewan McGregor is strangely campy as the sniveling Sionis is a hoot and a half, easily stealing the show. Yan has delivered a riotous rodeo that meets “Kill Bill” “Coffy”. It is a tribute to the cutest, craziest clown in the comics and a perfect distillation of her character: sweet, sour and cheeky in the right way.

Advertisement