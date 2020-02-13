“Downhill”

***

(R, 1:26)

The remake of the foreign language has never been the most prized Hollywood production, but the timing of ‘Downhill’, a remake of the Swedish film ‘Force Majeure’ by Ruben Ostlund from 2014, has not yet proved any favor.

‘Downhill’ enters the theater just a few days after the historic Oscar victory for Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean thriller ‘Parasite’, who in any case briefly called Bong ‘the threshold of an inch’ with so many international subtitles films zo The need for an English-language facsimile is more than ever doubtful today.

And yet the idea of ​​pure ‘originality’ does not really apply to the films, the most voracious and protean of art forms. Hollywood has always hunted high and low for good source material and has confirmed itself on all sorts of books, plays, toy lines and classic films such as – you could say – a parasite. Sometimes the results are cynical, sometimes they are big. No matter how easy it is to poke your nose when making strange films, that also means, for example, avoiding the joys of “The Birdcage” and possibly the greatest comedy of all time, “Some Like it Hot”.

Both films point to what such remakes can not only work but also come to life: insanely good comic artists and brilliant writers. In the case of Mike Nichols ‘The Birdcage’, Robin Williams and Gene Hackman, from the adaptation of Elaine May. “Some Like it Hot”, written by the great duo of Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond, had Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. Not shabby, neither line-up.

And if you are going to Americanize a European film, you can’t do much better than putting Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell in it. Their presence, alone, recreates every film in their unique comic styles, which until now have never been combined. “Downhill,” also comes with talented comedy behind the camera in directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (writers of the Oscar-winning script for “The Descendants”), who co-wrote the adaptation with Jesse Armstrong, the spirit behind HBO’s “Succession War.” “

“Downhill” takes the basic form of the Ostlund film. A family of four (this time from America, not Sweden) is in the Alps for a skiing holiday when an intentional avalanche starts tumbling up the mountain. The family appreciates the view from the deck of a ski hut before the snow barrels get closer and panic arises. The man, Pete (Ferrell), grabs his phone and runs away while the woman, Billie (Louis-Dreyfus), desperately grabs their two sons.

Even if you don’t see “Force Majeure,” you may remember the original scene; it became a widespread meme last year. It was a glorious shot and a moment of terror that, for the family of ‘Force Majeure’, subsequently revealed the cracks and gaps of a marriage and buried itself in the existential comedy of monogamy and gender roles.

“Downhill” does much the same, with a little less discomfort and a little more – but not much more – a lot of humor in the “European Vacation” style. After the avalanche, Billie becomes more apoplectic, furious with the cowardice of her husband and new insecure about the future of their marriage. Pete initially refuses to admit anything, a denial that crumbles in a destructive scene for a visiting couple (Zach Woods, Zoë Chao).

It would be easy to say that “Downhill” lacks the nuance of “Force Majeure”, but the Ostlund film wasn’t perfect either. Just like his ‘The Square’, the cutting makes inaccurate stitches to irony and satire and never fully achieves its spectacular start. It is certainly the better movie, but the joys of watching Ferrell and especially Louis-Dreyfus in “Downhill” should not be minimized.

The presence of Ferrell slightly shifts the dynamics of the film. In “Force Majeure”, the polished veneer of the husband (Johannes Kuhnke) breaks apart. But Ferrell has spent decades hanging around and hilariously, perceptively deconstructing masculinity. He knows these slopes too well. Ferrell is skilled here, convincingly playing more down-to-earth than his usual presence on the screen, but the role might have asked an actor who was less clearly in harmony with male fragility.

Yet it is a kind of perfect role for Ferrell, one that acts on both his comic persona and his less frequently seen dramatic skills, particularly reflected in the Raymond Carver adaptation “Everything Must Go”. He and Louis-Dreyfus are great together, and “Downhill” is supported by their chemistry.

There is not much more to say about Louis-Dreyfus, who also produced ‘Downhill’. Her talent remains extraordinary in her first post-Veep project. From “Seinfeld” to “Veep,” I think the greatness of Louis-Dreyfus lies in her ability to make the ridiculousness of the men around her wild, while at the same time having a lampoon.

Given the talent involved, I only wish Rash and Faxon had gone further and turned “Force Majeure” into an outright farce. At the premiere of the film at the Sundance Film Festival, Rash (a highlight on the “Community” sitcom) led the cast in a spontaneous improvisation. (Woods is also a great improvisation strip). If “Downhill” had made more of his own tracks.