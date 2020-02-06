Advertisement

A clear, refreshing energy flows through the new DC Comics film Birds of Prey, a rarity in comic book-based films at the moment. It is not just that director Cathy Yan has filled her film with bold colors, fantasy and animation sequences and narrative loops. It is also true that the film – a kind of self-contained adventure for Joker sidekick Harley Quinn – shakes off the turgid, self-serious weight of most of DC’s past films.

Birds of Prey mainly makes a delicious hashish from its direct predecessor, the disgusting Suicide Squad 2016, which introduced Margot RobbieTakes over the Harley character. That film, perpendicularly directed by David Ayer, was perhaps best known for what we didn’t see much in the end: Jared LetoHas been tortured and tortured, read on the Joker, a lot of ballyhooed, and then embarrassing Method stunt where Leto allegedly sent dead animals to his co-stars to really get into character. Many of the Joker’s scenes were eventually cut out of the film, but his stupid stench still lingered in the film; all that sweaty effort to do something edgy and subversive infected an already much infected project.

With Birds of Prey that is all gone, because Harley broke up with Mr. J and is now left to her own devices. In the beginning she is in mourning, untouched and aimless. But the film’s journey is that she finds her way to self-actualization – which DC does a little in the process. It is a liberating film, not without mistakes and missteps, but wonderfully alive with all the loose options.

Much of that is going to be Yan, a young filmmaker who had a breakout feature, Dead Pigs, at Sundance a few years ago, and is now agreeing with many of the trusted guys to make franchise film. All that youthful plucking is exactly what Birds of Prey needed to lift it above its swollen brothers. The exuberance sometimes makes the film messy or slightly derailed, but that must be forgiven if other moments land so well.

In the middle of Yan’s fight (the playful, smart script is from Christina Hodson) is Robbie, who has to find a difficult balance. The problem with a movie like Birds of Prey, and like Suicide Squad, is that it installs a murderous maniac as its lead and then, because of the conventions of making big-budget movies, demands that we root for them. So is this super villain really that super? How bad do they have to be? Birds of prey fail in that regard in arithmetic, as most attempts do, but nevertheless Robbie tries her damn to get the calculus right.

See her New Yawk-like accent in the film as representative of her entire performance. In the beginning it all sounds wrong, unevenly applied and too cartoony. But at the end of the film you got used to it, even tender. That is what Robbie generally does with Harley, either reforming her performance as she goes on or just stopping until she has worn us out. She hesitates fairly well between sad and lightning fast and takes out Yan’s many thunderous, crackling fight sequences with self-confidence.

There is a fair revenge in all that dribbling, while Harley and her new friends take exact reprisals against all the bad men who would try to crush them. That uncertain spirit of empowerment usually plays well. All the violence is in proportion to the great efforts of the world in which this story takes place; Yan is careful to state that this is not exactly our universe, where breaking one’s legs is rarely the solution to anything. Helping to justify all that murder and chaos is a completely odious villain that is played by Ewan Mcgregor: Roman Sionis, the sadistic descendant of a rich family. He is just the right target for all this indignation, justified and cruel and frustrating all-powerful. (Until of course he isn’t.)

