Ronnie Burkett’s Forget Me Not runs until March 1st.

Dahlia Katz

Don’t forget me

When: until March 1st

Where: secret location (announced to the audience before the show)

tickets: from USD 94 at tickets.thecultch.com

The first indication that this is not your average puppet show is the venue: a “secret place”. But fans of Ronnie Burkett know that they can expect the unexpected.

The puppeteer, who grew up in Alberta, has achieved international renown since the founding of the Ronnie Burkett Marionette Theater in 1986. He has traveled the world with his groundbreaking adult-themed shows such as 10 Days on Earth and the puppet show The Daisy Theater. The audience embraced characters like Penny Plain and Billy Twinkle as much as all fictional real-life counterparts.

In Forget Me Not we get to know the hunchbacked circus master Zacko Budaydos, his dressed assistant Nutzo Baad, the painted lady Miss Willow and the bird king “Guy with the Chicken Hat”. We also meet me, Burkett’s character, and she, the guardian of the lost hand.

Fans will recognize the latter as a typical burkett type of character – an extravagant, straightforward speaking grandmother who is not afraid to see life in the genitals.

Ronnie Burkett's Forget Me Not runs until March 1st. Picture: Dahlia Katz.

Forget-me-not tells at least two stories. Much of the main story seems to take place in The New Now, a time when written language has been lost and love letters are a symbol of rebellion. To get a letter you have to visit She, the guardian of the lost hand.

Each of the 100 spectators will get their own puppet, which will be handed out early (excuse the pun). These extras made of fabric and paper mache become a refrain of “others” in ceremonies and rituals. There is a lot at stake in this doll world, which we learn early on.

Half the fun of the show is learning how to interact with it and following Burkett’s instructions. He is an intense performer who sometimes works on fever as he moves around the room during the almost two-hour show, which is obsessed with his own puppet mania.

The secret place is not a theater. Chairs and benches have been set up, but viewers have to fight for better vantage points when Burkett roams. Hearing everything and following the story can be challenging.

Issues like oppression, fascism, freedom, storytelling and communication emerge in Forget Me Not, which jumps back and forth between stories, from audience interaction to pure show manner and from emotion to emotion. Forget Me Not also does not manage to talk about this moment in history in a didactic and sometimes brutal way.

John Alcorn wrote and recorded original music for the show, which was pressed onto 7-inch singles. Volunteers or an assistant play the 45s on a turntable.

This was my first encounter with a burkett show. When I talked to a fan afterwards, I was told that every show is different, but that it is different from everything he did, at least in terms of audience participation. But due to my own (lack of) experience, you don’t have to have seen a previous Burkett production to be transported to the world he created.

“Travel” is an overused word, but maybe the best I can find to describe “don’t forget me”. It will likely move you in an unexpected way. Burkett will likely move you (literally) in an unexpected way. The dolls live. When it comes to that, the heartache is real.

