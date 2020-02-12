The lighting of the Olympic cauldron 10 years ago this month was not only the official starting signal for the Vancouver Winter Olympics, but also sparked a legacy of philanthropy and public service that went beyond sports and sports-related facilities, said Bruce Dewar.
February 12, 2010: The day started with a tragic report from the Whistler Sliding Center. On the morning of the opening ceremony, Georgian sledger Nodar Kumaritashvili died after losing control of his sled and bumping into a steel pole during a training run on the notoriously fast track.
That evening at B.C. Place Stadium, the Vancouver Organizing Committee (Vanoc), dedicated the opening ceremony to the fallen tobogganist and his teammates received a standing ovation.
Over 61,000 people attended the first Olympic opening ceremony in the hall and enjoyed a spectacle with 4,500 performers – ballet dancers, pop stars, aerialists and a giant, sparkling ghost bear.
Everything went as planned and under the direction of the Australian producer David Atkins – except for the lighting of the Olympic cauldron: the Canadian sports icons Catriona Le May Doan, Steve Nash, Nancy Greene Raine and Wayne Gretzky were each to ignite one of the four arms of the cauldron. But a hydraulic malfunction prevented Le May Doan’s arm from lifting with the others.
Fortunately, there was an immediate chance of redemption: According to the Olympic rule that the boiler lighting takes place outside, Gretzky was brought from the arena to the coal port on the back of a white pickup truck to light a second boiler. There were no problems this time and the Vancouver Games were officially in progress.