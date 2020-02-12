Snow is brought in for Olympic events on Cypress Mountain.

February 13, 2010: On the second day of the games, all eyes were on Jenn Heil from Alberta when the Canadian freestyle skier fought for her 2006 Olympic gold medal among the women’s Mughals.

Heil was the big favorite and the Canadians were confident that she would soon deliver the country’s first gold on Canadian soil. But after her run on Cypress Mountain, which took her to first place with a skier, the Canadian could only watch how the American Hannah Kearney defeated her time. A visibly disturbed salvation had to be satisfied with silver.

However, there was a bigger problem on the slopes: no snow. Due to the unusually warm temperatures, Vancouver looked more like a venue for the Summer Olympics.

Cypress Mountain had no natural snow at all during the mogul competition, and the organizers were forced to bring it in with the truckload. And muddy, sloppy conditions in Whistler threatened several events, including the men’s downhill competition – often considered the most important alpine event of the Winter Olympics. It was postponed for two days in the hope that conditions would improve by then.

At the end of the day, many Canadians went to bed fearing that winter weather, let alone Olympic gold, would never come.

