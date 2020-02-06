Advertisement

The biggest monster of the 1940s brought back the army of the undead for a fourth round of zombie survival shooting. While Rebellion’s return to the late war front has seen numerous mechanical and visual improvements in Zombie Army 4: Dead War, its core systems still exude archaisms that are not always polished.

Zombie Army 4 is an amalgamation of most of the video game archetypes we’ve seen in the vastness of modern video games. It is a refreshing return to arcade shooting that is somewhat overlooked outside of some modern titles. While it may not be the pure Left 4 Dead / World War Z deal that occurred in the previous Zombie Army trilogy, Dead War is a hectic sprint through an entertaining nightmare.

As for the story, Zombie Army 4: Dead War has less flesh on its bones than the tumbling undead corpses that flood its levels. It is 1945, the zombie Hitler is back in action and there is an undead army that you can pump up with lead. As the previous trilogy showed, killing zombies is fun. Killing Nazi zombies, on the other hand, is more fun.

Although the nickname of Sniper Elite has been removed from the title, the fourth entry in this spin-off of the undead still owes much to the less cheeky but still very cheeky paternal series. The iconic sniper mechanics return as the clumsy backbone of Dead War’s combat system. it wouldn’t be a zombie army game without the additional inclusion of the series’s brand name for X-Ray takedowns. Yes, they are back. Yes, they are better than ever. Yes, zombies have testicles.

At its core, Zombie Army 4 is inextricably linked to its co-op roots, but modern conveniences have clouded its friendly beginnings. Unlike the previous trilogy, Dead War gives up the couch-coop experience of its previous titles for a purely online form of Coop that often performs poorly. Relying on a peer-to-peer service instead of engaging experiences makes the multiplayer lag come to the fore more than we would like.

Fortunately, the core game of Dead War is strong enough to increase the fun in co-op and single-player runs. It is a pure adrenaline rush through the apocalyptic 40s. With a small selection of weapons, skills, and characters, Rebellion’s return to this popular sub-series is a solid action. Fighting undead creatures like sharks and other things like tanks (?) Has never been so much fun. Mostly because I’ve never had to fight an undead tank before.

Rebellion has returned to a sufficiently good sub-series with an above-average continuation. Better graphics, better combat, and better creativity have created an entertaining game, but it is still battling an ever-growing number of undead rivals. Removing local co-op leaves a sour taste, but it is not a deal breaker, but removing core functions is not replaced by functions that feel essential. The yield drops.

