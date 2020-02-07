Advertisement

Who is ready for season eight of Shahs or Sunset? Fans have seen their share of Shahs fighting in the past, but Reza Farahan promises that this season is “nuclear.” The most important cast members will return, including Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand. This time the drama will get a boost thanks to some off-camera beefs that also influence important others.

With the countdown to the premiere on 9 February in full swing, Farahan shared some thoughts about his fellow castmates who are heading for this season.

Reza Farahan from “Shahs of Sunset” about the “Reality Check” from People | Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

It is clear that things have changed

Super fans who keep up with the Bravo series know that

In addition to the fight, some are Shahs or Sunset cast members

experienced a number of important life changes. Golnesa is pregnant. Asa is not set to

return. Lilly Ghalichi married and her husband filed for divorce last year,

but then stopped within a few months. And now Mike is in love.

Farahan stopped PeopleTV to play a “Cast on Blast” round

and shared something nice and something not so nice about his co-stars. When asked

about GG, he said she has a terrible mood, but it has been softened by her

pregnancy. According to her Instagram

page, she has had some health problems because of her rheumatoid arthritis, but

she is excited.

Farahan called Destiney sweet and thoughtful, but a perfectionist. Asa Soltan has disappeared from the scene and he has not spoken to her for a long time, but Farahan praised her upbringing skills and called her “great.” He laughed and said, “She’s taken all that priestess stuff … She really thinks it’s a royal decree.”

Farahan complimented Ghalichi’s appearance and personality, but it is her voice that drives him crazy. Shervin is cool, but Farahan told hilariously that the smell of his perfume is singing his hair.

While he was also talking about Mike, someone he found doubtful was Sara. Why? Farahan noted that her dating choices might not be right because she admitted that she was dating R. Kelly.

Farahan really misses MJ

When Javid’s photo flashed on the screen, it was clear that Farahan was upset about the state of their friendship. He had no shortage of nice things to say about MJ and began by declaring that she was his heart. He seemed to be wounded and added: “Her insults and her comebacks and her … If you are not her girlfriend, her pain can be limited to white meat.”

Farahan gave a sincere explanation of the opportunity she has

watch the clip and offer these words:

“I will always love you. I will always want the best for you

and whether we are in each other’s lives or not, nothing changes for it

me. You will always be in my heart.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umWd8L0X-zk [/ embed]

What is Farahan enthusiastic about for this new season?

It is not all arguments and hurt feelings this season, as Farahan shared that there will also be fun and wild moments that only the Shahs can bring. Fans get to see GG during her pregnancy, Mike’s new girlfriend and lots of parties.

It is expected that viewers will follow the action this season on Twitter and Instagram while all the drama is set, and some cast members will hear directly from fans. Season eight of Shahs of Sunset is launched on February 9.

