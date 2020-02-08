Advertisement

VANCOUVER, BC – February 4, 2020 – Paul Hyde, the former rock star who just had a hugely successful art exhibition.

Rhinestones are usually associated with country and western singers like Buck Owens and Porter Waggoner, whose fashionable stage attire was as dazzling as it was colorful.

Her outfits were known as nudie suits because many were made by Schneider Nudie Cohen.

Paul Hyde has probably never thought of putting on a nudie suit on stage. For the down-to-earth Hyde that most people know as the singer of the legendary local rock band Payola $, it would be a bit showy.

But it seems that Hyde secretly had a love for rhinestones. And it finally appeared in its first art exhibition, souvenirs.

Each of the 26 collages in the exhibition in Vancouver’s Chernoff Fine Art is decorated with the glittering “diamond simulant”.

In one work, Dickens, Hyde places the rhinestones against a black background as if they were distant stars. In Caribbean Trout, he places rhinestones of various colors and sizes around a trio of fish as if they were pebbles on the beach.

Well, like a beach in a Monty Python sketch. The fish in his collage all wear polka dot sweaters and float against an orange background. It’s very Terry Gilliam-like, a kind of East Van surrealism.

Other pieces are more reminiscent of a day of the dead because they revolve around a skull.

“I like working with the skulls because you can bring them back to life,” said Hyde, turning to a sparkling skull in a Lone Ranger mask.

“This is Damien Hirst’s diamond skull (made from real diamonds, and Hirst is known to have tried to sell it for £ 50m). It’s called Art Theft, I put thief things on it. There’s the Mona Lisa in my mouth.”

Art theft by Paul Hyde.

Most of his works show several pictures that have been cut out of magazines or books and put back together in the collage. Art Theft, for example, shows three alien creatures on either side of the skull and a small deal at the top that Hyde believes a deer and a fighter jet are like an eyeball.

“The amounts are not a revelation,” he said. “They are there for my conversation. There is definitely some humor in (the collages). Hopefully there is something in everyone that makes you smile.”

Indeed, they have and gangbuster went down with the public. Thirteen of the 26 pieces on the show were sold for $ 1,200 each.

“Twenty Somethings Come and Go” Who is this artist? I love this job so much! Said Brad Chernoff, whose gallery at 265 East 2nd shows the exhibition through February 15th.

“They couldn’t always afford it because they are quite young and have no money, but they really appreciated it and responded, which I thought was really cool.”

The 64-year-old Hyde started experimenting with collages about three decades ago. Basically he pours clear acrylic resin on a frame, puts the collage and the rhinestones on, lets them dry and then applies another layer of resin and some rhinestones.

Hyde never attended an art school, but outside of his music career, he always showed an artistic side. A few years ago, he rebuilt and painted some old Bell and Howell movie projector amplifiers, and musicians love them, both for their sound and their looks. Guitar legend Ry Cooder has two.

The Payola $ were quite successful by Canadian standards, but for many years Hyde (who lives with my colleague Dana Gee) paid the bills with stucco work on houses.

“I’m pretty handy with a trowel,” he types.

Hyde with Dickens, his collage of dog and buildings.

He is still playing music with friends and is finishing a cover album with his old friend Bob Rock. But maybe you won’t see him on stage anymore.

“The last time I performed was about five years ago,” he said. “There is no call for it and I never really enjoyed it anyway. Stage fright gets worse as you get older.”

When his father died a few years ago, he retired to take care of his mother. In his free time, he started playing around with his collages.

“Someone said,” Hey, you should have a show and let’s go, “he said.” So I just kept doing it. “

There doesn’t seem to be a big plan before he starts making a collage, but some really do come together, like Dickens, who shows a dog in human clothes standing in front of a cluster of large old buildings.

“When I got the body and put the dog’s head on it, I thought,” That’s it, “he said.

“I’ve already cut out a lot of this background, I could do it 10 times. I knew if I stuck a dog in front of it it would sell itself. Everyone who watched it before the show said, “Oh, that’s great.”

Hyde has 26 works in the Chernoff Fine Art exhibition, including Another Gibson Fan (left).

The work takes about a week due to the resin drying time.

