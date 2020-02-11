Advertisement

Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been in contact with Kenya Moore in recent years. Their friendship has blossomed and that costs her the love of fans. The RHOA star became a mother in a recent meeting between Moore and Tanya Sam that she could have played down. After seeing her actions, viewers went to social media to protest against Bailey.

Cynthia Bailey | Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

How did the drama start?

Moore is a vengeful person and when someone tries to shadow her, she returns more shady than ever. That is exactly what happened between her and Sam. During their trip to Toronto, Canada, Moore left a hairpiece and Sam was kind enough to bring it back.

Advertisement

The problem the former beauty queen had was that she felt Sam making it a spectacle to try and make her look bad. Moore has always been proud to say that her hair is completely natural and has developed a hair care line as a company. The new mother sells herself in a way that if messages come out she uses wigs, this could harm her business.

In retaliation, Moore had discovered that Sam’s husband had talked to a woman. She made it look like Sam’s man was flirting with the “cookie lady” and possibly cheating on her.

To make things uncomfortable, Moore invited the lady to lunch with the girls so she could confront Sam. The latter is safe in her marriage and trusts her husband, but the cunning way Moore did it has outraged fans.

Fans slamming Cynthia Bailey

As a friend of Moore and a more reasonable person, fans think Bailey should have persuaded her to do something so low for the cameras. Her silence spoke volumes with the RHOA viewers and went to Twitter to share their opinion.

“Kenya Moore is on the wrong show, this is not the Bad Girls Club,” wrote a fan. “Cynthia Bailey has no backbone and lets Kenya Moore walk her like a dog.”

“I am disappointed with Cynthia Bailey and will never understand her friendship with Kenya,” a viewer added.

“I’m shocked that Cynthia Bailey just sat there and let it come true,” said a Twitter user. “Glad it’s for TV, but it wasn’t cool.”

“Cynthia is spinless,” another fan commented.

“Cynthia is a follower and apparently needs Kenya Moore as a friend because she can’t think for herself. A true friend would say that what you are doing is wrong, but now I understand why the man from Kenya treats her the way he does, “another viewer said.

Next time on “RHOA”

The next episode of RHOA will be broadcast on Sunday, February 16 on Bravo. Episode 14 of season 12 is titled, “Lions and Tigers and Shade.” In this episode NeNe Leakes appears again to put an end to the “pre-show”, as the OG likes to call it when it is not shown.

Leaks will finally sit down with Bailey to calculate their differences and resume their friendship. The Broadway star organizes a jungle-themed brunch and invites all ladies to eat. Things in the ATL do not always go as planned because some guests leave early and others appear unannounced.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be broadcast on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET / PT on Bravo.

Advertisement