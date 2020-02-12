Advertisement

The journey of Rian Johnson as a director and filmmaker has been quite a stir. In particular, he directed The Last Jedi, the eighth film in the Star Wars franchise, which received many kickbacks from various fans. Despite that, he subsequently made an Oscar-nominated film, Knives Out. What did he think of The Rise of Skywalker with its complex relationship with the franchise? He actually really enjoyed it.

Director Rian Johnson at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in The Shrine Auditorium on December 9, 2017 | Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Disney

Rian Johnson shared his opinion on the latest movie “Star Wars”

Sitting on the red carpet for the Oscars, Josh Horowitz of MTV News overtook Johnson and asked about his “completely impartial” thoughts about Episode IX. “I’ve had a fantastic time, man. Made me so proud to see the heart and soul that J.J. (Abrams) put in, “Johnson replied.

He then explained how wonderful it was to see how actors with whom he collaborated took on their role in this conclusion. “And seeing my friends who were in the movie, just to finish everything,” he said. “Yes, for me as a Star Wars fan it was a very special experience.”

The Rise of Skywalker is one of the lowest rated Star Wars films ever, but fans respond to it more favorably. Johnson happens to be one of those fans.

Johnson’s “Star Wars” trilogy can still happen

But don’t expect Johnson to leave the Star Wars universe soon. Despite his success with Knives Out and original stories, he still plans to lead a few Star Wars films. “I’m still talking to Lucasfilm, but they haven’t announced anything on their slate,” Johnson told Variety on January 13.

That makes it too early to think about what the film could focus on, but Johnson is a lifelong fan of the franchise, so a unique view is what can be expected from him. And although he received a lot of negative feedback from The Last Jedi, it was something he expected. “People care a lot about Star Wars, and every person has a slightly different version of what they think Star Wars is,” Johnson said in a panel in November with Wired. “And it’s fun to discuss about it.”

What is Johnson’s plan for a “Knives Out” follow-up?

And for fans of his most recent work, Knives Out, Johnson is already turning the wheels around the sequel. “It is Daniel (Craig) who plays Benoit Blanc, the detective. Other than that, all bets are eliminated. It’s a totally new cast,” Johnson Variety told the Oscars on February 9.

As for the new cast, Johnson is open to so many great actors. “I want everyone! Just point it, “Johnson said during the Academy Awards. “Throw a rock on this red carpet and you hit someone I want in the movie.” With the success of the first film, it will probably not be difficult to find another cast with all the stars.

