Every season can use more Richard E. Grant, especially prize season. Last year the beloved actor stormed the hearts and minds of Oscar obsessives with a nomination for Can you ever forgive me? and a wealth of viral tweets. Now, just before the Academy Awards on Sunday, Grant is back with a wonderful video that remains his lifelong support Barbra Streisand.

“Commissioned by a sculpture by [Barbra Streisand] because I have been an avid fan for more than half a century. It is 2 feet long and finally received it today !!” Grant wrote on Twitter. In a video he posted, Grant said he told Streisand about the image last summer. “She said,” You’re crazy, “Grant recalled. “I said,” Yes, I know. ” And she said, “No, you’re crazy.” “

A background story, not that Grant Stan needs the refresher course: the Withnail & I star has been a Streisand devotee since his teens. When he was 14, Grant Streisand wrote a letter giving the actress the chance to stay in his family’s home in the African kingdom, now known as Eswatini. “Since I have seen Funny Girl, we, my family, and I have been very big fans. I have eagerly followed your career. We have all your data,” he wrote in the letter. “I read in the newspaper that you felt very tired and were under pressure from your fame and failed romance with Mr. Ryan O’Neal. I want to offer you a vacation of two weeks or more at our home, which is very nice with a swimming pool and a beautiful view of the Ezulwini valley. “

Grant shared that letter with his Twitter followers last year, along with photos of himself outside Streisand’s house. He tagged the Oscar-winning legend in the post and she replied: “Dear Richard, what a beautiful letter you wrote to me when you were 14! Barbra. “

But it would not be until Oscar’s night that Grant and Streisand finally came into contact with each other in real life. “Being Oscar-nominated was quite astonishing, but a meeting with [Streisand] and a good conversation was an absolute surprise,” Grant wrote on Instagram after the Oscars last year. The actor also shared a selfie with Streisand on his Twitter page.

