Prime Minister Jean Chretien and Joe Peschisolido in 2002. The federal ethics watchdog says former Liberal MP Peschisolido has repeatedly violated the MP code of conduct.

FRED CHARTRAND / THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA – The federal ethics watchdog says Richmond’s former Liberal MP Joe Peschisolido has repeatedly violated the MP’s Code of Conduct.

Commissioner for Ethics Mario Dion said in a report that Peschisolido “chronically” did not disclose his private interests as required by the code.

If Peschisolido were still a MP, Dion would recommend that Parliament impose “appropriate” sanctions.

But since Peschisolido lost his seat in the autumn elections, he has no longer been subject to the rules of conduct for MPs.

According to the Code, MEPs must provide the Commissioner of Ethics with a full, confidential statement of their own and their family members’ interests within 60 days of their choice – and must inform the Commissioner within 60 days of any significant change in those interests.

According to Dion, Peschisolido has neither released a shareholder loan nor a personal debt guarantee worth “well over $ 10,000”. He has also reported no change in his marital status or the status of his legal person.

“In view of Mr. Peschisolido’s chronic failure to comply with the Code’s disclosure requirements, I would no doubt have recommended that Parliament impose appropriate sanctions,” Dion writes.

According to Dion, Peschisolido said that he had focused on his role as a MP and made him neglect matters affecting his law firm, which in turn resulted in him not providing complete information.

“This prompts me to emphasize that compliance with all of the Code’s obligations, including disclosure requirements, is an integral part of a member’s role,” Dion writes. “

