Advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal judge removed a major obstacle to T-Mobile’s $ 26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint when he dismissed claims by a group of states that the deal was less competition and higher phone bills would mean.

Although the deal still needs some approval, T-Mobile expects it to be closed on April 1st.

In this case, the number of large US mobile phone companies would shrink from four to three. According to T-Mobile, the business would benefit consumers as it becomes a stronger competitor to the larger company Verizon and AT&T.

Advertisement

But a group of attorneys general tried to block the deal, arguing that a phone company less would cost the Americans billions of dollars in higher bills. Consumer reports said the three remaining carriers had fewer incentives to compete on price and quality.

Judge Victor Marrero ruled on Tuesday that most antitrust litigation ends with “competing crystal balls” that “shed little light on a clear road to settling the dispute”. Ultimately, Marrero said he was not convinced that the deal would result in higher or lower prices for industry quality, as the states claim.

He said states are right that both Sprint and T-Mobile will offer 5G services without the combination, but their argument did not recognize that standalone companies’ 5G networks would be more limited in scope and that Expansion would take longer.

Marrero’s decision was made after the Department of Justice had already approved the deal. As part of an agreement with the Ministry of Justice, T-Mobile agreed to create a new but smaller competitor for wireless communication in the satellite television company Dish.

Another judge has yet to approve this comparison, a process that is usually straightforward but took longer than expected. A California utility company must also approve the deal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of the leading attorneys general in the case, said her law firm was considering an appeal. She said Tuesday’s decision was “a loss for every American who relies on his cell phone to work, take care of a family member, and communicate with friends.”

Gigi Sohn, an employee of the Georgetown Law Institute for technology law and policy, said that consumers are often promised benefits from mergers, competition, new voices, and abuse of regulatory and legislative processes. “

T-Mobile launched its sprint offering in 2018 after it was rejected by the Obama era regulators. John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, saw the election of President Donald Trump and the regulatory agencies he appointed as a good opportunity to try again to achieve a combination.

T-Mobile, which promised not to raise prices for three years, defended its deal as good for the competition. It repeated earlier arguments that T-Mobile and Sprint will be able to build a better next-generation 5G cellular network – a priority for the Trump administration – than either company alone.

The deal was approved by both the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, thanks to an unusual commitment to create a new wireless player in Dish. T-Mobile agreed to sell millions of Sprint’s prepaid customers to Dish, a satellite TV company with a shrinking customer base. T-Mobile also has to rent its network to Dish while the young rival built its own. Dish is also required to build a 5G network in the next few years.

Charlie Ergen, co-founder of DISH, said in a statement on Tuesday that the ruling will accelerate his ability to deliver 5G and that his growth as a new competitor will bring consumers “lower prices, more choice and more innovation”.

The United States had said that Dish would not necessarily be a successful cellular company and would be much smaller than Sprint, and that the resulting mobile market would still be worse for consumers.

Dish has spent around $ 21 billion in a decade buying radio frequencies needed to transmit data and calls, although Dish hasn’t done much with it. Analysts have long been skeptical whether Dish intends to set up its own network or sell the spectrum to others. If Dish doesn’t build a 5G network serving 70% of the country by 2023, it could face fines of up to $ 2.2 billion.

Some analysts have said that Dish has potential as a viable competitor, but a big question is when. Even if the government’s 2023 deadline is met, the potential generation of Sprint’s 4G network is still not reaching as many customers as it is today.

In the decision, Marrero said he didn’t think Sprint would be a “strong competitor” as an independent company. And he disagreed that Dish would not be a viable competitor or meet its commitments to build a national wireless network.

___

AP Technology Writer Matt O’Brien from Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this story.

Advertisement