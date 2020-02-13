More than three decades after he first appeared on the big screen as bungling scientist Wayne Szalinski, Rick Moranis returns for Shrunk, Disney’s upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot, have revealed multiple outlets. Deadline reported for the first time on Wednesday, February 12 that Moranis had closed its deal to appear in the theatrical release (not for Disney +, as was rumored), with other trade publications, such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, which later confirmed the same details. Moranis first played the role in the original from 1989, and again in his two follow-up pieces, 1992’s Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, and 1997’s direct-to-video Honey, We Shrunk Ourself.

For the actor, repeating the role is more than returning to a character: Shrunk is the first time Moranis has been acting on camera since the third installment of the sequel. At the time, the actor, who had also appeared in Ghostbusters, Spaceballs and Parenthood, stepped out of the spotlight to raise his two children after his wife Ann’s death from breast cancer, according to Rolling Stone. However, he continued to perform voice-overs in animated films such as Disney’s Brother Bear films and The Animated Adventures of Bob & Doug McKenzie.

As previously reported, the original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids director, Joe Johnston, also returns to restart Disney. This iteration will be central to Josh Gad, Nick Szalinski, who played actor Robert Oliveri in earlier films. Nick is the son of the character of Moranis, who “strives to become a great scientist like his father, but who accidentally shrinks the children,” says Deadline.

As early as February 2018, The Hollywood Reporter had written that Disney was looking at potential reboots of classics from the 80s and 90s, such as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, along with Parent Trap and Father of the Bride for its upcoming streaming service. Then rumors about Gad’s involvement began when Slash Film revealed three sources in May 2019 that Disney had signed a deal for the Frozen actor to play in the new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie.

Gad of course has a history with Disney, which Olaf voiced in both Frozen films and Gaston’s sidekick LeFou in the 2017 Beauty and the Beast film action. According to a December 2019 Variety report, Gad is even the one who originally Shrunk story idea to Disney threw.

Despite the restart that shifts attention to Gad’s character, the family custom on the screen of shrinking loved ones is apparently alive and well – and the story simply would not have been the same without Moranis involved.