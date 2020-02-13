Netflix’s moving drama After Life sets its sights on a second chance at … well, life.

The series, assisted by star Ricky Gervais, tells the story of Tony, a man who lives in the fictional city of Tambury in England. A writer for the local newspaper, Tony’s life was confused when his wife died of cancer.

In season 2, his story continues as he struggles with the persistent grief that accompanied the death of his wife. In an effort to become a better friend, viewers will see another side of Tony in the final episode that will appear on Friday, April 24.

While Tony sees his friends struggling with their own problems, things will intensify when the fate of the local newspaper becomes unclear. Will Am-Dram show the spirits of the city? Viewers will have to figure this out by setting. View a few sneak peek images for season 2 in the gallery above.

After Life is written and directed by Gervais, who also serves as an executive producer for Duncan Hayes and producer Charlie Hanson. Penelope Wilton, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Kerry Goldiman, Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty, Diane Morgan, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Peter Egan, Ethan Lawrence and Bill Ward- star next to Gervais.

After life, Season 2 premiere, Friday, April 24, Netflix