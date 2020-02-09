Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PERS Kurt Busch, on the left, leads a group of cars on the pit road as they wait to hit the road during a NASCAR car race training on Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. >> Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won the pole for NASCAR’s season opening Daytona 500.

Stenhouse ran a fast lap at 194,582 mph to put his new Chevrolet Camaro on pole for next Sunday’s race. Stenhouse makes his debut with JTG-Daugherty Racing after Roush Fenway Racing abruptly fired him late last year.

Stenhouse corrected Alex Bowman, who reached 194,363 miles per hour around the 2 1/2 mile super speedway, to close the front row. Only the first row was determined in the qualification for one car. The starting order for the rest of the field with 40 cars will be determined on Thursday by a few qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.

Nevertheless, the entries from Hendrick Motorsports have clear speed: Stenhouse gets power from Hendrick and Hendrick drivers Bowman, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson became second to fourth on the speed graph.

The defending champion Denny Hamlin was the fifth fastest.

There was an opportunity today to qualify for two teams that had no charters in the field and the slots went to Brendan Gaughan and Justin Haley. Haley was the surprising winner of the July last year’s race in Daytona.

Daniel Suarez, who started the weekend of last year’s season finale, landed a ride with a non-chartered team and will have to race his way to the 500 after not qualifying for speed.

