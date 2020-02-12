Kaitlin Bennett (L), a conservative expert known as the “Kent State Gun Girl”, called a student (R) in Ohio, USA, “obviously gay”. (Screenshot via Twitter)

Right-wing gun activist Kaitlin Bennett got into controversy after calling a college student “obviously gay” in a viral video.

The 19-year-old Josh published the stock exchange on his Twitter Monday and showed how the couple traded sharpened barbs against each other on a campus at the University of Akron, Ohio, USA.

Bennet, who is regularly armed with a microphone and video camera, has passed the campus a few times in the past, which has often brought with it a lot of supporters and oppositions, confusing students.

What happened?

According to Josh and Bennett’s cellphone footage, the two of them intensified their attacks against each other, with Josh calling out the 24-year-old.

Imagine using that as an insult in 2020 … pic.twitter.com/UQ1PaXbTyW

– ᴊᴏsʜʏ🧚🏽‍♂️ (@dubstepwhore) February 12, 2020

“You should act like a man and not be a bit damned,” Bennett shot as she approached Josh, “that’s how you should behave.”

“And you should behave like a decent person,” Josh urged back.

Bennett then asked what was on Josh’s hoodie that had a print from Spanish singer Rosalía on it.

Here’s the sweatshirt that’s so gay. pic.twitter.com/KF2oawft0L

– ᴊᴏsʜʏ🧚🏽‍♂️ (@dubstepwhore) February 12, 2020

“Do you know who that is?” Josh asked when Bennett made an anti-gay monologue about “These are men in 2020, that’s what society will be like.”

“That’s because you are white and you don’t know a language other than English,” Josh replied.

Bennett then seems to mumble “You’re obviously gay” when Josh molests her with the following words: “Educate yourself, graduate, learn another language.”

Kaitlin Bennett claims she can’t be anti-gay because a gay man wanted to take a picture with her.

In another shot of Josh, he asks her to “say it again”, whereupon she happily says, “You’re gay.”

Bennett, who also filmed the exchange, dropped her own footage today and wrote: “This soy boy who followed me on campus for four hours tries to say that I bothered him because he was gay.

“In the meantime, a gay guy tried to take a picture with me and tell him to cut it out. Disinformation is great, isn’t it? “

What we’re not going to do is spread your false narrative. Here’s what Poopy Pants said before the clip she posted: https://t.co/aCe810wYGb pic.twitter.com/8AXpNquxK0

– ᴊᴏsʜʏ🧚🏽‍♂️ (@dubstepwhore) February 12, 2020

In Bennett’s footage, a man who appears to be an Akron student says he’s gay and “it’s okay” when he tried to take a photo with Bennett.

“I don’t care,” Josh replies, provoking a man drenched in Trump goods to say, “You’re not rude because you’re gay, you’re just being rude, being rude.”

Then he claimed that Josh was bothering Bennett, whereupon he forced her not to be a college student.

Outside the camera, Josh wrestled with the other men wearing pro Trump sweaters, knitted hats and scarves while Bennet and the other gay man tried to figure it out.

Josh later replied to Bennett’s tweet: “What we’re not going to do is spread your false narrative.”