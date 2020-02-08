Advertisement

Elle Woods may not have thought that orange is the new pink, but Rihanna certainly does. The singer and the fashion icon stepped into a monochromatic ensemble to celebrate the launch of her new Fenty collection in Bergdorf Goodman, and Rihanna’s all-orange New York Fashion Week look brightened up the winter weather with a shot of citrus color. Along with glamorous gold accessories – including a pair of slouchy ankle boots – Rihanna combined her orange mini dress and extra large jacket with a bold orange lip for the occasion.

Rihanna’s chic color palette was a tribute to the Fenty 2-20 collection, with cool knitted and leather skirts in earth tones and pops of yellow and orange. The collection is inspired by ‘freedom as an individual, a collective and a creative’, as reported by Teen Vogue, and the singer recruited activists and artists who represent that idea to shine in the campaign. It is no wonder that the singer’s brand is already being sold in one of the most iconic department stores in the world, just a year after its launch.

“[Bergdorf Goodman] is one of the first places I have ever been to America. One of the first places I could buy clothes when I received a check,” Rihanna Entertainment told Tonight during the Fenty launch event. “And so just seeing my brand here and being part of this establishment is really great … To see it in real life, I’m surprised. I mean, it’s really special.”

Advertisement

Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

Rihanna’s fashion and beauty company – including her makeup line, Fenty Beauty and her celebrity-approved lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty – has been an overwhelming success, recognizing the singer to be “hard work” and true to herself. “I have always tried to hold on to things that I enjoy doing and that I am passionate about,” she told ET. “Fashion comes naturally, because of the industry I am in. It is part of my visuals, it is part of my videos.”

Although Rihanna likes to talk about her fashion businesses and the connection with her music, she still doesn’t share anything about her long-awaited ninth studio album. “To be continued,” she told ET when asked about the status of R9, as her fans dubbed it. “I love antagonizing my fans a little. Well, they antagonize me too! So they get it back right away.” In any case, the Rihanna Navy can look fantastic in the new Fenty collection while waiting for new music.

Advertisement