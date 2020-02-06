Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Ripple can offer shares of his company this year, said CEO Brad Garlinghouse

An IPO can be bullish for the entire crypto industry and for the price of XRP

More IPOs can be expected if Ripple succeeds in penetrating, says Garlinghouse

Ripple Labs. Inc., the company behind the third most popular cryptocurrency by market cap Ripple (XRP), can offer shares of its company to the public in 2020.

Speaking at the Davos World Economic Forum, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said his company could explore the possibilities of a first public offering this year. Apart from this, Garlinghouse also suggested that investors can expect more IPOs from those in the crypto area.

“In the next 12 months you will see IPOs in the crypto / blockchain space. We will not be the first and not the last, but I expect that we will be at the top … it is a natural evolution for our company “Garlinghouse said.

Of course, a crypto company that seeks financing in the traditional financial spectrum may not be a walk in the park, and all of this goes back to the regulatory issue. Investing in cryptocurrencies is also considered highly speculative by institutional investors, and some simply close cryptos because they cannot understand.

Good for Crypto, good for XRP

If Garlinghouse manages to penetrate and raise funds from the investing public, this could be bullish for the rest of the cryptomarket and needless to say, XRP itself. Ripple will be at the forefront of all other crypto companies to realize an IPO ambition.

An XRP fan with 15,000 followers on Twitter who accompanied “Steven Bull From the Diep” tweeted his thoughts on how an IPO would raise the price of XRP.

“How Ripple IPO will help raise the XRP price: Ripple will be able to hire more talents, recruit more business partners, build more facilities and do everything to solve real XRP issues. As a result, the value of XRP grow with its usefulness, “He wrote.

Boost in January

Earlier last month, XRP led a crypto rally when it rose 10 percent, and the gain was mainly attributed to some positive events that recently occurred for Ripple. MoneyGram, a company in which Ripple invested, achieved a record in online transaction growth. Then a new XRP / USDT futures contract was also launched by Binance, and XRP sales are on track to exceed 2018 sales.

But Ripple doesn’t stop there, because it also entered into a partnership yesterday with leading money transfer service in Latin America and the Caribbean, International Money Express. If the company is pursuing an IPO, it would need such developments to strengthen its business as a viable technology company rather than just being associated with a speculative asset.

Ripple photo: Ripple Labs

.

