Rishi Sunak was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer after the surprising resignation of Sajid Javid. Rishi Sunak, who was the chief secretary of the Treasury, is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

Hampak-born Sunak, 39, has been a member of Richmond, Yorkshire since 2015. He was a junior minister in the local government department before being appointed chief secretary of the Treasury last year.

An announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Rishi Sunak office came after Sajid Javid resigned as British Chancellor of the Exchequer when Johnson’s reassignment of his top team seemed to be off course, the Bloomberg news agency said.

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP @RishiSunak has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury pic.twitter.com/OTYOkujnbo

– British Prime Minister (@ 10DowningStreet), February 13, 2020

Javid was offered to stay on the job, on condition that he dismissed all five of his special advisors, which he refused. The prime minister had previously fired a group of high-ranking ministers, including Economics Minister Andrea Leadsom – a former rival of the Conservative Party leadership – in a cabinet cull.

Rishi Sunak is married to Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata. Since 2015, when he first entered the British Parliament, he had a meteoric rise as a staunch Brexiter who supported Boris Johnson’s strategy to leave the European Union (EU).

Sunak, the son of a pharmacist and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner, had co-founded a £ 1 billion global investment firm prior to entering politics, specializing in investing in small UK businesses.

(With contributions from Agence France Presse, Bloomberg and Reuters)