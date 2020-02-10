Advertisement

P. Chidambaram speaks on December 11 in the Rajya Sabha RSTV / PTI photo

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Former Minister of Finance P. Chidambaram on Monday shook the Modi government’s dealings with the economy, saying it was on the verge of collapse and being visited by “very incompetent doctors”.

Advertisement

When he launched the debate on the Union’s budget for 2020-21, he said rising unemployment and falling consumption would make India poorer.

The economy is confronted with demand pressure and has investment bottlenecks. The economy is facing declining consumption and rising unemployment.

“There is fear and insecurity in the country,” he added.

He said Arvind Subramanian, who has been the BJP government’s chief economic advisor for four years, has said that the economy is in intensive care. But “I would say the patient was kept away from the intensive care unit and incompetent doctors are looking at the patient,” said Chidambaram.

“It is dangerous to have a patient outside the intensive care unit and to be cared for by incompetent doctors. What is the point of standing around and singing the slogan “Sab ka saath, sab ka vishwas”? He added that every competent doctor the Modi government has ever identified has left the country.

These included former RBI governor Raghurman Rajan, former CEA Arvind Subramanian, former RBI governor Urjit Patel, and former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya.

“I want to know who your doctors are,” he said, adding that the government regards Congress as inviolable and does not think or consult with the rest of the opposition.

Chidambaram accused the Modi government not to put money in the hands of people, but to put it into the hands of 200 companies through corporate tax.

He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not speak about the economy and its administration in her 160-minute budget speech.

“You live in echo chambers. You want to hear your own voice, ”he said.

Chidambaram raised problems with the Modi government, saying it refused to admit mistakes, was rejected, and was predisposed.

The demonettization of old 1000 and 500 rupees and the accelerated introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) are “huge mistakes” that ruined the economy. The Modi regime is predisposed to protectionism, a “strong” rupee, and is against bilateral and multilateral agreements.

Also read: Modi hasn’t done too badly in the economy. But more needs to be done on many fronts

“It lives in rejection,” he said, adding that economic growth has dropped to six consecutive quarters.

He wondered what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was trying to tell after reading a 160-minute budget speech that left few pages unread.

Your budget was not related to the economic study or a single idea, he said.

Chidambaram, who was credited with submitting a “dream budget” more than two decades ago, said GDP growth had declined in six consecutive quarters, agriculture was only growing 2 percent, while consumer price inflation rose 1.9 percent in January be 7.4 percent in eleven months in 2019.

Food inflation is also at 12.2 percent. Bank lending is increasing by 8 percent, while non-food lending is increasing by 7 to 8 percent and lending to industry is only increasing by 2.7 percent. Loans to agriculture fell from 18.3 percent to 5.3 percent and those for MSMEs from 6.7 percent to 1.6 percent.

The entire industry index grew by only 0.6 percent.

“Every major industry is either close to zero or in a negative zone,” he said, adding that thermal power plants operate at only 55 percent of their capacity because the factories are either closed or close to closing.

“This gives you a good picture of the economic situation.

You don’t need an MRI, ”he said. “You have been in management for six years. How long can you blame previous managers? “

He accused the government of burying unfavorable reports such as the labor survey, which brought unemployment to a 45-year high of 6.1 percent in late 2017/18. Consumer spending also fell to 3.7 percent between 2011-12 and 2017-18.

He drilled holes in the household numbers and said the 2019-20 budget predicts nominal GDP growth of 12 percent, but ended at only 8.5 percent. The budget deficit was to be reduced to 3.3 percent of GDP, but ended at 3.8 percent and is targeted for 3.5 percent in the next fiscal year.

The target sales deficit as of March 31, 2020 was 2.3 percent, but was 2.4 percent. In the next phase, it will rise to 2.8 percent, and capital expenditure for the next financial year will decrease to 0.7 percent from 1.4 percent in electricity.

Net tax revenue in the current fiscal year was 16.49 billion rupees, but only 9 billion rupees was collected in the first nine months to December 2019, and “You want us to believe that this will reach 15 billion by March 2020. Rupees will rise, “he said.

Similarly, spending was set at 27.86 billion rupees in 2019-2020, but only 11.78 billion rupees was spent in April-December, and is expected to increase to 27 billion rupees by March.

“They have no money to spend … and these are masked by numbers,” he said. “Numbers are not easily acceptable or credible.”

Chidambaram said the government was struggling with all forms of tax shortages – rupees 1.56 billion on corporate taxes, rupees 10,000 billion on income taxes, rupees 30,000 billion on customs duties, rupees 52,000 billion on excise duties, and rupees 51,000 billion on GST ,

This is despite “the extraordinary powers” and “all kinds of powers” granted to tax officials at lower levels, he said.

He read the list of heads under which the allocation fell – food grants, agriculture, PM-Kisan, country roads, lunches, ICDS, skills development, Ayushman Bharat, rural development and MGNEGA.

Also read: Modi government has become a habit of delivering boring budgets and doing the exciting things later

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement