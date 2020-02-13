File image of R.K. Pachauri | flickr

New Delhi: R.K. Pachauri, a former head of the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), died Thursday after an extended heart condition, said TERI director general Ajay Mathur.

He was 79 years old.

“With great sadness we announce the death of RK Pachauri, the founding director of TERI. The entire TERI family is at this hour of mourning with the family of Dr. Pachauri together, ”said Mathur in a TERI statement.

“TERI is what it is because of Dr. Pachauri’s tireless persistence. He played a crucial role in expanding this institution and made it a global leader in sustainability,” said Mathur, who succeeded Pachauri at TERI in 2015 ,

Pachauri was inducted into the Escorts Heart Institute in the state capital, where he underwent open heart surgery and was given life support on Tuesday.

In 2015, Pachauri was accused of sexually harassing a colleague, and he quit his job.

In the TERI statement, its chairman, Nitin Desai, welcomed Pachauri’s contribution to global sustainable development as “unprecedented”.

