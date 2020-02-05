Advertisement

Play video content

Exclusive

TMZ.com

Advertisement

Rob McElhenneyis not on board with Robert Pattinson He is declared the “most beautiful man in the world” because when it comes to good looks, he believes that an American actor is the crème de la crème.

But no, it’s not his good friend Charlie Day,

The star “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” autographed Wednesday before the NYC build when we told him the news – Pattinson’s number 1 on people like Brad Pitt, Idris Elba. Henry Cavill and George Clooney … at least according to the “science” of the golden ratio of beauty Phi.

Rob definitely doesn’t say it’s Brad all day … and he’s even debating a fan about why Cavill isn’t top for him.

As for his personal place on the hunk-o-meter (again, this isn’t very scientific), Mac is pretty humble … though ranking David Letterman above it makes sense, especially when beards are taken into account.

Rob also reveals the strangest thing he signed for a fan … it fits his ‘Always Sunny’ character pretty well.

Advertisement