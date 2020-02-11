Advertisement

He was a rugged and energetic actor who was known for his captivating physicality, determination, courage and charm. He would rarely dive into comedy, but most of the roles were played by Kirk Douglas (December 9, 1916 – February 5, 2020) were characters who grappled with questions of injustice and sometimes rose into a moral darkness that the son of impoverished Russian immigrants turned into revealing portrayals of men who faced or faced great challenges Overcoming impossible adversity struggled to find a way to grace in defeat. Years before Hollywood celebrated anti-heroes played by Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Clint Eastwood, Douglas failed because of heroes like Spartacus, Vincent Van Gogh or Colonel Dax, true icons of cinema.

He was born Issur Danielovitch, but appeared on Broadway in the 1940s under the stage name Kirk Douglas. After a brief service with the Navy during World War II, he received an important Hollywood break when Lauren Bacall, an old friend of the New York drama school, recommended him for “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” with Barbara Stanwyck. It was his first film role, followed by “Mourning Becomes Electra”, “Out of the Past” and “A Letter to Three Wives” before appearing as boxer “Midge” Kelly in “Champion” (pictured). He received the first of three Oscar nominations for Best Actor.

Douglas played classics such as “Young Man With a Horn” (alongside Bacall), “Ace in the Hole”, “Detective Story”, “Evil and the Beautiful” and “20,000 Miles Under the Sea”. “Shootout in the OK Corral”, “The Vikings”, “Lonely are the brave”, “Seven days in May”, “In Harms Way” and “Cast a Giant Shadow” among others. He founded his own company, Bryna Productions, in 1955 and even directed two of his later films.

But above all three films made Douglas – who had reached the remarkable age of 103 years – the immortal star in the Hollywood firmament: “Lust for Life” (1956), in which he portrayed the tortured Dutch artist Van Gogh; the anti-war drama “Paths of Glory” (1957) directed by Stanley Kubrick as colonel of the First World War who refused to lead his troops into a suicide bombing; and “Spartacus” (1960), also directed by Kubrick, in which he played the leader of a slave revolt against the Roman Empire.

As producer of “Spartacus”, Douglas – who was forced to sign an oath of loyalty to win the role of Van Gogh – hit the Hollywood blacklist by authoring the screenplay by Dalton Trumbo, a writer on Black List that had been forced to write under a pseudonym. (Otto Preminger also announced that Trumbo’s name would appear in the credits for “Exodus,” which was later released in 1960.)

“Everyone advised me not to do it – ‘You won’t be able to work in this city anymore’ and all that. But I was young enough to say, ‘To hell with it,'” said Douglas when he blacklisted broke through in a 2011 interview with The Associated Press. “I think if I was much older I would have been too conservative: ‘Why should I stick my neck out?'”

He returned to Broadway in 1963 to star Ken Kesey’s novel “One Fly Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. He tried for years and failed to make a film; More than a decade later, Douglas’ son Michael (an actor in “The Streets of San Francisco”) produced a film version with Jack Nicholson that won five Oscars, including “Best Film”. “My father made up for his disappointment with this pretty good performance,” Michael later told Vanity Fair. “I have to remind him that I shared part of my producing backend (loan) with him so he could make more money.” from this film than he had in any other picture. ”

“And I would like to return every penny if I could have played that role,” Kirk said.

In later years, interspersed with roles in “The Fury”, “The Final Countdown”, “The Man From Snowy River”, “Tough Guys” and the TV films “Victory at Entebbe” and “Amos”, Douglas became a more productive Writer, with the autobiography “The Ragman’s Son”; Novels such as “Dance With the Devil”, “The Gift” and “Last Tango in Brooklyn”; and “My Stroke of Luck,” a memory of his recovery from a debilitating stroke in 1995, which he did not allow to end his career.

Douglas received an honorary Oscar in 1996. He also received a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute.

For years, Douglas had a reputation for being someone with whom it was difficult to work. In 1992, “60 Minutes” correspondent Mike Wallace asked him why? “It shows you what a good actor I am because I really am the cutest!” Douglas answered.

