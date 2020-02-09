Advertisement

LOS ANGELES >> Robert Conrad, the rugged, controversial actor who played in the hugely popular 60s ‘Hawaiian Eye’ and ‘The Wild Wild West’, died Saturday. He was 84.

The actor died of heart failure in Malibu, California, said family spokesman Jeff Ballard. A small private service is planned for March 1, which would have been his 85th birthday.

“He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his death, he will live forever in their hearts,” said Ballard.

With his handsome appearance and strong physique, Conrad was a rising young actor when he was chosen for the lead role in “Hawaiian Eye.” He became a nocturnal star after the show debuted in 1959.

Conrad played Tom Lopaka, a daring private investigator whose partner was Tracy Steele, played by Anthony Eisley. They operated from a chic office overlooking the pool in a popular hotel in Waikiki.

The two private eyes alternated simple investigations with the help of the colorful characters of the island, including a singer named Cricket Blake (Connie Stevens) and a ukulele-plucking taxi driver named Kazuo (Poncie Ponce).

After five seasons with the show, Conrad embraced the television craze of that time, period Westerns, but with a decidedly different turn.

In ‘The Wild Wild West’, which debuted in 1965, he was James T. West, a James Bond-like agent who used innovative tactics and futuristic gadgets (anyway futuristic before the 1800s) to combat bizarre villains. He was expertly assisted by Artemus Gordon of Ross Martin, a master in disguise.

The show was broadcast until 1969.

The “Baa Baa Black Sheep” series followed in 1976 and was roughly based on an autobiography by Marine Corps ace and Medal of Honor receiver Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, who wrote about the raw kites he commanded during World War II.

Conrad played Pappy Boyington, nicknamed because he often saved his pilots from severe penalties. He brought his usual intensity to the role and even learned to fly.

The NBC series was enjoyed by male viewers, but not so much by women, and was dropped after the first season. It was revived in December 1977 as “Black Sheep Squadron,” after the new shows from the network could not find audiences. It went on for another season.

Conrad meanwhile traversed his long, successful TV career with countless roles in films. After a few small pieces, his TV fame raised him to starhood, starting in 1966 with “Young Dillinger,” in which he played Pretty Boy Floyd. Other films included “Murph the Surf”, “The Bandits” (which he also directed), “The Lady in Red” (this time as John Dillinger) and “Wrong Is Right”.

At the same time, he found sufficient time for arguments.

In Hollywood, Conrad had a reputation as a tough customer and was sued more than half a dozen times as a result of fists. He played himself in a 1999 episode of the TV series “Just Shoot Me” and carried his menacing, tough persona. He was also featured in 70s commercials for Eveready Batteries, with a battery on his shoulder, a threatening look and a popular slogan: “I challenge you to stop this.”

“I’m only about 5-foot-8 and weigh only 165 pounds from this morning, so I’m not the meanest man in the world,” he told an interviewer in 2008.

“If you treat me nicely, I’ll treat you more nicely,” he added. “If you are rude to me, put on your hat. Here it comes.”

His daughter Nancy Conrad, who appeared on some of his photos, explained it this way: “Dad is a hard worker. When people drag their feet, he becomes impatient. He starts raging and raging. It takes a while to take him patiently aside and show him why things might not go well. “

He often used his offspring in his films and TV shows.

An example was the television series ‘High Mountain Rangers’ from 1988, which Conrad had proposed, banked and directed with his own money. He hired sons Shane and Christian as co-stars, daughter Joan as producer and daughter Nancy as caterer. His first wife dealt with financial matters.

The show, about a group of law enforcement officers, was filmed in the High Sierra mountain range near Lake Tahoe.

Conrad’s later film credits include 1996 “Jingle All The Way” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and 2002 “Dead Above Ground”.

He was born as Konrad Robert Falkowski in Chicago on March 1, 1935. His great-grandfather had emigrated from Germany and his grandfather founded several meat stores in Chicago called Hartman’s.

Conrad moved from one school to another and at the age of 15 he left his parents’ house for a place that was only known to his girlfriend and his great-grandmother who sometimes fed him.

As a football player at school, Conrad’s first task was loading trucks. When he was 18, he was hired to drive milk trucks.

He tried boxing and singing for a while in a nightclub before moving into acting and eventually moving to Hollywood, where he found work as a stuntman.

Instead of flowers, the Conrad family asks for donations to the Wounded Warrior Project and The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

Conrad is survived by eight children and 18 grandchildren.

