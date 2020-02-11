Advertisement

Robert Pattinson first became famous for playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and that particular tight character would probably not fit in the gallery of strange creatures from Pattinson he played. That may sound ridiculous, but that is the word the actor uses to describe his roles since the Twilight days.

Honest or not, he will always be Edward Cullen to some people. And those people will find it difficult to accept him as Batman, although in many ways Batman can be the biggest weird of them all.

Robert Pattinson has become an arthouse since “Twilight”

Robert Pattinson | Mike Smith / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

The five Twilight films confirmed Pattinson’s fame, but he did not rest on his financial laurels. Like his former co-star Kristen Stewart, Pattinson has done his utmost to look for unconventional roles. The directors of his films read like a laundry list of independent Spirit Award / Cannes Film Festival types.

Consider: he did not collaborate with the acclaimed horror director David Cronenberg (The Fly) on Cosmopolis and Maps to the Stars. He worked with the Safdie brothers in Good Time, and Adam Sandler followed in Pattinson’s footsteps with great effect with Uncut Gems.

Last year alone he appeared in films by Claire Denis (High Life) and Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse.)

Practically nothing since the last Twilight film can be considered mainstream, but he makes his way there with two major films: the time-bending thriller Tenet in July, in which Pattinson is said to resemble a young version of director Christopher Nolan, and next June The batter.

How ‘strange’ are the characters of Robert Pattinson?

Screen Rant noted that Pattinson Vanity Fair himself said: “” In the past five or six years I have played almost exclusively weirdos. It was almost a relief to be like this: “At least I brought Dior outside, so I don’t look like I’m just completely enveloped in the dark side,” he said.

Pattison’s outings have been so extreme that more than one outlet has reported that the characters of Pattinson have a penchant for masturbation. Pattinson said to Variety: “

“I keep masturbating,” he said. “In the last three or four films I have a masturbation scene. I did it in High Life. I did it in Damsel. And the devil all the time. I only realized it when I did it for the fourth time. But when I did the saw the mermaid’s clay figure, and you get excited about it, you are in a very strange place in your life. “

If that doesn’t get Pattinson out of the long shadow of Edward Cullen in the eyes of unwilling viewers, it’s scary to imagine what that would do.

Batman: the weirdest of all superheroes

While playing Batman seems to be about as mainstream as you can get, in many ways Batman is simply the highest profile that weirdo Pattinson has ever played. Almost every version of the character in recent years, from Michael Keaton to Christian Bale and even Ben Affleck, has played Batman as the ultimate damaged soul.

He is determined to avenge the murder of his parents, with little to no respect for his own personal costs. Entire books can be written about the damage Batman has done to Bruce Wayne or vice versa.

About putting on the suit, Pattinson said: ‘You immediately feel very powerful. And it’s pretty amazing, something that is incredibly hard to get in, so the ritual to get in is pretty humiliating. You have five people trying to push you into something. Once you’ve put it on, it’s like, “Yes, I feel strong, I feel tough, although I had to have someone who squeezed my buttocks in my legs.”

