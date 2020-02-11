Advertisement

Sport

Geremy Robinson scored 25 points as No. 9 Moanalua surprised No. 3 Kalaheo 59-51 on Monday in the semifinals of the Oahu Interscholastic Association basketball playoffs.

Moanalua (17-9) meets Kahuku on Wednesday for the crown, again at McKinley Student Council Gym.

Bryant Abalos had a crucial role for the bank, scoring all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, while Robinson had four personal errors. Puntwacht Tyler Ybay helped Na Menehune fend off a strong Kalaheo rally by sinking four consecutive free throws in the last 27.4 seconds.

“Tyler is a competitor. He is tough. When he was heavily polluted and down, I knew he would stand up and make free throws, “said Moanalua coach Michael Johnson.” He is one of our boys who form the heart and soul of this team . He has the defensive tenacity and he is cool and calm during the attack. “

DiAeris McRaven had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Moanalua, who lost 37-33 at the regular season at Kalaheo.

Andrew Jones, a junior post, led Kalaheo (21-9) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Pardini added 11 points and seven rebounds and Kanoa Smith had 10 points and four assists.

The Mustangs played without 6-foot-4 senior Bobby Thompson, who injured his left wrist last week in a play-off win over Kapolei. Thompson said he was away for five to six weeks, more time than there is in the season.

“The feeling was that there is still hope. We were not at 100%, but we have a great couch,” said Jones, a 6-4 junior.

Without Thompson, a scorer of the wings who bounced back and defended in the paint, Kalaheo struggled early. Attacking the edge on every occasion, Robinson was on fire with 11 points in the first quarter when Moanalua opened an 18-9 lead. After Robinson hit a 3 wing and Nainoa Kauhola came up with a handle and a 3-pointer, Na Menehune had their biggest lead in the first half, 30-14, with 3:25 left for the break.

Robinson had 20 points at the break for 8-for-10 shooting, including a bucket for the buzzer for a 33-20 rest position.

Kalaheo found more chemistry in the third quarter, 15-8 behind Jones, who scored eight points. After pulling in 43-37 at the end of the third period, the Mustangs got a full shot from Jones – he had nine offensive rebounds – to come in 43-39 with 7:15 left.

Robinson sat early in the fourth with his fourth error, but Abalos got up, often left early and got feeds from Ybay.

Smith drove for a tough layout to bring Kalaheo within 55-51 with 57.5 seconds to go, but Ybay came up with a bargain a bit later and was laying hard on a layup. After collecting from the ground, he dropped two foul shots for a 57-51 lead with 27.4 seconds left.

Ybay added two more free throws with 9.5 seconds left to seal the win.

