Gears of War’s Rod Ferguson is leaving Microsoft The Coalition to join Activision-Blizzard.

After 15 years of Gears of War, Ferguson leaves the series in favor of Blizzard’s Diablo series.

On Twitter, the experienced developer announced that “it’s time for a new adventure.”

I started working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then it has been the joy of my life. Now it’s time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the best hands of The Coalition and can’t wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28th. Pic.twitter.com/Az5w0B631i

– Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

“I’ll be at Blizzard from March to manage the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet because I love our Gears family, fans and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you very much, it was an honor and a privilege to be able to work with all of you. “

Ferguson will be working on the upcoming Diablo 4, a planned return to the series’ darker, more gothic annals. Developed as a more modern version of the Pillager RPG, a ghost like that of Ferguson could be used.

After helping Gears of War transition to a new trilogy with bold ideas and multiple spin-offs, Ferguson has proven that he can revitilize everything.

