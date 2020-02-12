Advertisement

The law enforcement team in Roger Stone’s case, which stopped after the Department of Justice intervened to reduce the recommended prison sentence, was hailed as a hero by former Attorney General Eric Holder.

“Jonathan Kravis, Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed and Michael Marando – heroes of the Department of Justice,” tweeted Holder, who worked in the Obama administration.

“I support you and all goodwill men and women in the DOJ. Be tough. Don’t compromise on your values. There can’t be a compromise on those who act corruptly.”

Holder also tweeted: “Do not underestimate the danger of this situation: The DOJ’s political officials are improperly participating in cases involving political allies of the president. This undermines the rule of law and respect for the same. Unprecedented.”

President Donald Trump has also made several critical comments on the case of campaign advisor Stone and the original sentencing policy of seven to nine years, which he describes as “ridiculous” and “judicial error.”

On Tuesday evening, Trump tweeted a tweet asking Stone to be pardoned: “Misconduct by the prosecutor?” The President’s critics accuse him and Attorney General Bill Barr of political interference in the Stone case. Both deny any wrongdoing.

In a court motion on Tuesday, the Justice Department said that the previous ruling “does not accurately reflect his position on” a reasonable sentence on the matter “and that the court should rule. The new filing admitted that Stone had committed” serious crimes “.

Stone, 67, a long-time friend of Trump and a Republican political strategist who maintains his reputation for dirty tricks, was convicted in November for seven reasons, including lying to and obstructing Congress and manipulating witnesses.

The indictment related to the House’s investigation into connections between the Trump campaign in 2016 and Russia and Stone’s connection to WikiLeaks, which circulated DNC emails stolen from Russian hackers that were supposed to harm Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton ,

“This behavior was part of an effort to hide from Congress and misrepresent Stone’s behavior in 2016,” said the prosecutor’s original conviction notice that ended after the DOJ’s intervention.

The memo indicated that the fact that Stone was threatening to injure a witness further exacerbated the proposed sentence, as well as the fact that the convict “disregarded this court and the rule of law” and the presiding judge’s image in the social media with a crosshair ticked to her head. “

When Trump spoke to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, he refused to intervene directly with the Department of Justice over Stone’s case, but repeated his criticism of the original verdict.

“I didn’t speak to the Department of Justice. I could do it if I wanted to, I have the absolute right to do that,” Trump said. “I stay so far from things that people wouldn’t believe it. But I haven’t spoken to them. I found the recommendation ridiculous. I found the whole charge ridiculous.”

“And I’m looking at others who haven’t been charged, or I don’t know where it is now, but when you see that I thought it was an insult to our country and it shouldn’t happen.

“We’ll see what’s going on there, but that was a terrible aberration. They are probably the same millers who have all led through hell, and I think it’s a shame. No, I wasn’t involved at all . “

The Ministry of Justice was asked to comment.

Former President Donald Trump’s adviser, Roger Stone (2nd left), and his wife Nydia (R) leave the U.S. courthouse E. Barrett Prettyman after being found guilty of a congressional investigation into Russia’s influence hindered the November 15, 2016 election, 2019 in Washington, DC. Stone was faced with seven crimes and found guilty in every respect.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

