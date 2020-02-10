Advertisement

The federal attorney’s office demands that Roger Stone, a confidant and former campaign advisor to President Donald Trump, be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison. Stone was found guilty in November of the seven charges against him that resulted from the former Special Envoy Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia.

Stone was found guilty of a number of witness manipulations, a number of obstacles to an official trial, and five cases of false statements.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, Justice Department prosecutors set the schedule for Stone’s crimes and called the verdict a “general deterrent.”

“A sentence that includes a period of imprisonment would strongly remind that our democratic processes can only work if those who are called to testify speak the truth and that those who do not have serious consequences be kept waiting “, says the memo.

Prosecutors also argued that an easier sentence would lead to an inequality between Stone and those convicted of crimes similar to Scooter Libby and Paul Manafort. Department of Justice lawyers pointed out that Manafort was sentenced to 13 months in prison for manipulating a single witness in the same court that Stone was charged with. The court sentenced Manafort to 30 months in prison for conspiring to cheat the United States.

During the trial, prosecutors provided evidence that Stone was trying to get information from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and specifically asked about the hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee that WikiLeaks published to influence the 2016 elections. Steve Bannon, former managing director of Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, said the campaign understood that Stone was her unofficial “entry point” to Assange and WikiLeaks because Stone suggested that he was connected.

“Stone’s criminal behavior was not an act of despair,” said the prosecutor. “He is a man of considerable resources, and he has gained a certain fame from his years of experience as a political advisor and confidant of powerful politicians, as well as his work as an author and host of his own political radio show. Rather, it was his behavior on purpose from someone who knew exactly what he was doing. “

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20.

