Advertisement

Rogers is offering selected Rogers Ignite plans worth $ 75/20 GB through February 10.

The standard 10GB plan also costs $ 75. So if you trade before the end of the weekend, you can get the double dates for the same price.

In context, the next plan – which is the highest tier – is $ 125/50 GB. Rogers last offered this plan from late January to February 3rd.

Advertisement

According to Rogers, the data reaches its maximum speed, with the speed being reduced after 20 GB. All three plans include unlimited data sharing, unlimited calls across Canada, and unlimited SMS, MMS, and video messages. More information can be found here.

Bell is offering 20GB for $ 75 a month as part of its “Unlimited 20 Promo”. As with Rogers, your Bell data will slow down once you hit 20 GB. In particular, the speed will be limited to 512 Kbit / s, which according to Bell will continue to be “suitable for simple surfing on the Internet, email and messaging”.

Find out more here. Note that there is no specific end date for this promotion on the Bell website. So if you are interested you should act as soon as possible.

Advertisement